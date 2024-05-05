Ina Garten's Secret Ingredient For Her 'Dangerous' Margaritas

One reason why lemons make such a great addition to margaritas is that their flavor profile varies slightly from that of limes. Sure, both are citrus fruits that add tart notes to your drink, but limes tend to have a more bitter flavor. Lemons, on the other hand, have more noticeable sour notes.

What's more, lemons also tend to have a slightly higher sugar content, which can make for a sweeter take on your classic margarita. If you like the added sweetness, you could also opt for a sugar rim vs salt-rimmed cocktail. At the same time, sweetness can help offset some of the sharp notes of the tequila in the drink.

It's not just the juice of the lemon that can add a little something different to this cocktail. You can also upgrade your margaritas with a bit of citrus zest to add complexity. The zest contains floral notes that the juice doesn't have that can ramp up your drink and give it nuance. Enhance that flavor further by adding some of the zest to your salt rim, too. It's a great way to use the whole lemon, rather than leaving the rind to go in the garbage after you've juiced it for your drinks.