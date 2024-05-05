Top Your Deviled Eggs With Kimchi For A Huge Flavor Punch

As far as appetizers go, it doesn't get more classic than the deviled egg. It's both dainty and humble, making it suitable for all sorts of celebrations — from picnics and backyard barbecues to Bar Mitzvahs and weddings. But the idea of the deviled egg is nothing new; the combination of pungent sauce and hard-boiled eggs dates all the way back to ancient Rome. However, the "deviled" moniker is a relatively new contribution to the culinary lexicon, originating in Great Britain during the late 18th century and referencing any sort of food that's been boldly seasoned or spiced. It was only in the mid-20th century that mayonnaise was added to the mix, creating the deviled egg most people are familiar with today. However, the Korean fermented cabbage provides a satisfying counterbalance to the typically decadent combination of yolk and mayonnaise, and it is a must-try for all deviled egg lovers.

And as food trends twist and change, the deviled egg continues to evolve with them. Now you can find recipes for deviled eggs that are deep fried, smoked, mixed with bleu cheese, stuffed with avocado, or even dotted with caviar. These variations all have their merits, but for a devil-egg that's all things spicy, tangy, rich, and tart, you have got to incorporate a kimchi topping.