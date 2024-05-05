The Biggest Air Fryer Mistakes To Avoid, According To A Recipe Developer

Hammed also shared with Daily Meal that "If [you're] using an air fryer for the first time, you need to [remember to] adhere to specific temperatures and cook times described on store-bought frozen food packaging." While it may be tempting to go rogue and try to adjust the temperature on your own, this can have disastrous results. Air fryer instructions on food packaging have been tested to get the temperature and cook time just right.

As Hammed noted, "Air fryers are efficient cooking appliances, so cooking at the wrong temperature for too long or short of a cook time will ruin your recipe." In other words, if you don't stick to these directions, you can wind up with food that's undercooked or cold in the middle. Or, you may overdo things and run into the opposite problem — food that's burnt.

Similarly, some air fryers have suggested settings and temperatures for different foods. Since each device is a little different, following manufacturer guidelines and configurations can help ensure you get properly cooked meals.