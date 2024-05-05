Hearty Mushroom Coconut Curry Recipe
Curry is up there when it comes to the best cozy and comforting meals. The many curry variations, along with the aromatic blend of spices, nuanced flavors, and comforting warmth of the dish, make it a popular dish across cultures. Whether found on bustling street corners in India, in busy kitchens in Thailand, or at family gatherings in the Caribbean, each style reflect its Asian cultural roots.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this hearty mushroom coconut curry recipe and says, "Mushrooms, with their earthy richness, add a hearty dimension to this dish, complementing the creamy coconut milk base. I love to buy all types of mushrooms and use them frequently because of their many health benefits."
Read on to learn how to make this umami and flavorful curry recipe that can be on the table in under 30 minutes. Despite being entirely plant-based, it packs a punch of hearty flavors reminiscent of meaty dishes and proves that you don't need meat to enjoy a satisfying and comforting meal.
Gather the ingredients for hearty mushroom coconut curry
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up onion, garlic, ginger root, jalapeño, portobello mushrooms, white mushrooms, spinach, lime, and, optionally, cilantro if you want some greenery for topping the dish.
From the canned aisle, grab diced tomatoes, chickpeas, and coconut milk. "There are usually two types of canned unsweetened coconut milk, and the regular, full-fat kind works best here versus the light version," Hahn says. If you want to serve the curry with rice, be sure and get some of that, too.
Then, check your pantry for avocado oil, coriander, cumin, salt, turmeric, dry mustard, cinnamon, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. "If you don't have this variety of spices on hand, you can substitute in 1 tablespoon of a curry powder blend," Hahn shares.
Step 1: Add oil to a pot
Add the oil to a large soup pot and bring the heat to medium-high.
Step 2: Saute the first set of ingredients
Add the onion, garlic, ginger, and jalapeño and cook for 5 minutes.
Step 3: Add more ingredients, and cook
Add the mushrooms, coriander, cumin, salt, turmeric, dry mustard, cinnamon, black pepper, cayenne pepper, tomatoes, chickpeas, and ½ cup water. Cook on medium-low for 15 minutes, stirring a few times.
Step 4: Add the final ingredients
Add the spinach, coconut milk, and lime juice. Stir and simmer for 5–10 minutes, until the spinach is wilted.
Step 5: Garnish and serve
Add more lime juice and top with cilantro, if desired, to serve.
What is the best way to clean and slice the mushrooms for the curry?
To prepare the mushrooms for this curry, start by cleaning them thoroughly. Gently wipe any dirt or debris off of the mushrooms using a damp paper towel or a soft brush. Avoid soaking them in water, as mushrooms are like sponges and can absorb too much moisture, which affects their texture.
For the portobello mushrooms, begin by removing the stems if you bought them whole. Then, using a spoon, carefully scrape out the gills from the underside of the mushroom caps. The gills can have a bitter taste and may discolor the curry, so removing them ensures a cleaner flavor and appearance.
Once cleaned, slice the mushrooms evenly for consistent cooking. Aim for slices that are about ¼- to ½-inch thick, depending on your preference. Uniform slices will ensure that the mushrooms cook evenly and absorb the flavors of the curry sauce, resulting in a deliciously hearty dish.
What other ingredients can be added into this curry?
This curry recipe offers a versatile canvas for incorporating additional ingredients to suit your taste preferences and dietary needs. To start, there are many mushroom varieties, and you can experiment with different types to tailor the dish to your liking. If portobello mushrooms are not available, cremini or bella mushrooms can be used as substitutes, offering a similar, earthy flavor and meaty texture. Shiitake mushrooms can add a depth of umami flavor, while oyster mushrooms provide a delicate, seafood-like taste.
You can also bulk up the vegetables in this dish. Consider adding bell peppers, carrots, or potatoes for added texture and nutrition. Additionally, feel free to use a variety of fresh herbs to top the curry. Parsley, mint, basil, and chopped chives all make nice additions.
For a protein boost, tofu, tempeh, or cooked lentils can be excellent additions, infusing the curry with hearty goodness. Curry always pairs nicely with rice, but quinoa, farro, or barley would be a workable option. To elevate the curry's complexity, spices such as garam masala or smoked paprika can be incorporated to add a sweet and smoky flavor.
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon grated ginger root
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and diced
- 2 portobello caps, sliced and gills discarded
- 2 cups sliced white mushrooms
- ½ tablespoon ground coriander
- ½ tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- ¼ teaspoon dry mustard
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- ⅛ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
- 1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed
- 1 cup spinach
- 1 (15-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk
- 1 tablespoon lime juice, plus more for garnish
- Chopped cilantro
- Cooked rice
- Add the oil to a large soup pot and bring the heat to medium-high.
- Add the onion, garlic, ginger, and jalapeño and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the mushrooms, coriander, cumin, salt, turmeric, dry mustard, cinnamon, black pepper, cayenne pepper, tomatoes, chickpeas, and ½ cup water. Cook on medium-low for 15 minutes, stirring a few times.
- Add the spinach, coconut milk, and lime juice. Stir and simmer for 5–10 minutes, until the spinach is wilted.
- Add more lime juice and top with cilantro, if desired, to serve.