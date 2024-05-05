What Makes Rao's Homemade Sauces Special?

Rao's attention to slow-simmering allows the flavors of its fresh ingredients to develop over time without the need for the sweeteners, tomato paste, or extra flavorings that you'll find in some other sauces. The low and slow cooking process gives the natural sugars in the tomatoes time to break down in the sauce. Cooking in open pots or traditional kettles intensifies the flavors and allows excess water to evaporate to naturally thicken it, resulting in a smooth, velvety sauce with less acidity. Some other sauces use sugar or starches and various thickeners to mimic this lengthy process. The herbs and aromatics also have time to fully permeate the sauce without using powders or flavorings as shortcuts. In addition, the sauces are cooked in small batches to preserve quality.

The company also pays extra attention to all of the ingredients in the sauces in terms of source, quality, and function. For instance, it uses only Roma tomatoes for the marinara sauces because they actually increase in flavor as they cool. Olive oil is used to add depth and complexity to the sauce, plus help it adhere to the pasta. The umami flavor of fresh garlic complements the sweetness of the Roma tomatoes.