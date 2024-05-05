What It Was Like To Eat At The First Pizzeria

Today it's hard to imagine the United States without pizza. It's the ultimate comfort food, the first takeaway choice, the party starter, and overall a delicious treat. Along with hot dogs and hamburgers, pizza is among the most beloved eats in America. We have Italian immigrants from sunny Naples to thank for bringing this dish to the US. One of them, Gennaro Lombardi, founded America's first pizzeria in 1905 in New York City. A tiny spot on Spring Street in the Little Italy neighborhood, Lombardi's became a food staple of the city and a testament to the rich culture of pizza making.

You'd think the oldest pizzeria in the US would become a huge international chain with multiple locations and multimillion-dollar income. But that's not the case for Lombardi's. While the original location closed in 1984, the pizzeria reopened in 1994. It's still on Spring Street, but a block away from where it all started. Lombardi's is in operation today, tirelessly serving coal-fired pizzas using Gennaro Lombardi's recipe that was brought from Naples. Let's go back in time and see what it was like eating at the first pizzeria back in the day.