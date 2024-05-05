The Easy Way To Get The Crispiest Roasted Broccoli Of Your Life

While boiling and steaming are both reliable ways to cook broccoli, they don't offer much in terms of texture. When you roast broccoli, on the other hand, it becomes lightly crispy on the outside yet remains tender on the inside, creating a satisfying textural contrast. If you want your broccoli to come out extra crispy, your first instinct might be to keep it in the oven a bit longer, but unfortunately, this can result in charring it instead.

A much more effective approach is to smash your broccoli. Simply let it bake in the oven for a few minutes, then once it starts to soften, use the bottom of a glass or the back of a spoon to press down on it before continuing to roast it. When you do this, the dense, tight florets flatten and develop edges that can easily crisp up. The surface area also increases, exposing more of the broccoli to both the pan and the heat circulating in the oven. As a result, you end up with a much crispier texture than if you were to simply roast the broccoli in its original shape.