Making Tostones? Stop Using The Wrong Plantains

Making tostones requires a double fry, the first time as "coins" about an inch thick, and then a second time after you've smashed them into flat rounds. This requires that they be sturdy enough to stand up to this process. The yellow or black plantains will soften — much the way a banana does as it ripens — and are more likely to fall apart when subject to multiple high-heat fries and smashing. The green plantains, on the other hand, are firmer, as their starches haven't yet been converted into sugar. This means their composition is more reminiscent of a raw potato than a banana, which is why tostones may also remind you a bit of French fries — crispy on the outside with a fluffy, soft interior.

There are some additional practices that will help ensure success: For example, before frying up tostones, make sure to soak your plantains in water with lime juice (some suggest doing this before the first fry, while others recommend soaking in between the two). And while plantain chips are also a tasty treat (for which you'll also want to know how to choose the right plantains for the crispiest version), you don't want to slice your plantains too thin for tostones — you need them to be substantial enough to smash and maintain that contrasting texture.