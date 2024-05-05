Ina Garten's Favorite Way To Eat Toast Is Just As Bougie As You'd Think

It's no secret that Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa, loves the finer things in life. However, that doesn't mean she makes everything from scratch or dines out for every meal. Often classy, but simple is her go-to. For instance, she's frequently spoken about eating a similar breakfast and lunch every day. One of her favorite morning meals, when Ina isn't eating her favorite brand of oatmeal, is simply toast with butter. But, since it's Ina, she's not spreading her toast with just any butter. As she told Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her podcast "Wiser Than Me," her favorite morning spread is a French-crafted butter from a renowned cheesemaker called Rodolphe Le Meunier Beurre de Baratte, combined with a sprinkle of shaved sea salt.

While Ina tells Julia her approach to food is to create something simple and delicious during the podcast episode, she certainly doesn't settle for boring. Even though her breakfast consists of basic toast, this special butter imported from France elevates it to another echelon.