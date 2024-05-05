The Most Popular Candy Bar In The US Probably Won't Come As A Surprise

Snickers could be called the king of candy bars as they offer pretty much everything one could desire in one sweet snack. Each bar mixes the perfectly crunchy texture of whole peanuts (16 per bar to be exact, and that's just one of many facts about Snickers you probably didn't know) with the chewy resistance of sweet caramel and nougat, and all is covered in a thin layer of milk chocolate. Snickers bars simply have what most other candy bars don't, which is more or less everything. So, it's no surprise that, for years now, Snickers has been the most popular candy bar in the United States — and in the world.

This isn't being said hyperbolically, either. We're talking the whole planet Earth is in love with Snickers, and its corporate parent, the Mars company, doesn't seem to be slowing down on its production or profit margins anytime soon. Snickers are a multi-billion dollar product for the candy company. (You read that right: one candy bar, billions with a "b.") While Snickers might be the "perfect" candy bar, it's hard to pinpoint exactly why it's the most popular chocolate bar. But to begin with, there's definitely something to be said for people's love of chocolate and nuts.