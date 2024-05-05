Pastechis Are The Aruban Breakfast Staple You Need To Know About

Cooking provides more than mere sustenance or an intimate context for familial fellowship or a budding romance: It's also the cheapest way to travel around the world. If you're unable to physically visit the island country of Aruba in the south Caribbean Sea, you can at least have breakfast there by whipping up a batch of pastechis. These savory, crescent-shaped pastries are stuffed with cheese or ground beef (or tuna, chicken, or all manner of vegetables), enhanced by additions like sautéed mirepoix, raisins, fresh red chilies, and aromatic spices like cumin and nutmeg — all stuffed into a slightly sweet wheat flour dough and then fried to a golden brown. Although they're enjoyed any time of day or even as a between-meal snack, pastechis (along with a little fresh seafood) are thought of as the typical Aruban breakfast.

Pastechis bear a strong resemblance to South America's simple, hearty ground beef empanadas, with the biggest difference between the two being their doughs: Empanadas are (almost) universally made with cornmeal, a South American staple, while pastechis are essentially a stuffed shortcrust pastry, emblematic of their European roots (and not a million miles away from our favorite pie crust.) Different pastechi and empanada fillings are dependent on the region — and it's in this department that Aruba has a big advantage in culinary diversity if not geographic size.