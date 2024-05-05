3 Chef-Approved Ways To Make Your Chicken Wings Truly Stand Out

Smoked salt and black pepper dry brine is simple and will make for a flavorful wing, but you can also go the spicy route. "Another special secret is to use Buffalo spice as the dry brining method," chef Stephen Parker divulged. A Buffalo spice mix is a great way to make a Buffalo wings recipe without the boring sameness of using a store-bought sauce. You can find Buffalo spice mix premade from various retailers, but it's fairly simple to create using spices you likely have in your pantry such as paprika, cayenne pepper powder, garlic powder, and onion powder.

Don't be afraid to go bold and unexpected with brine and marinade choices. "A wet pickle juice marinade can also make wings stand out because of the spices already incorporated into the juice like mustard seeds, onion, garlic, vinegar, and other spices," Parker said. There are a variety of ways to use leftover pickle juice, and this is a fantastic option if you want a quick but effective marinade. While the tangy vinegar of pickle juice may not be your first thought to pair with wings, that brine is packed with flavor from the whole spices Parker mentioned. So whether you experiment with dry brining or create a surprising marinade, your chicken wings are sure to stand out with these upgrades.