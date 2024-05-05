3 Chef-Approved Ways To Make Your Chicken Wings Truly Stand Out
The tender pull of the crispy skin and juicy meat of a chicken wing is incomparable. Wings have earned their place as a timeless, delicious snack and party appetizer. But what makes a truly unforgettable chicken wing? You could smother your wings in Buffalo sauce and call it a day, but Stephen Parker, corporate executive chef at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer has a few recommendations on how to make stand-out chicken wings at home.
While there are plenty of tricks to upgrade your chicken wings, Parker's recommendations involve spice and seasoning ideas. In particular, he notes the value of a dry brine for your wings. "For a special result, I recommend a smoked salt and black pepper dry brine before the cooking process," Parker shared exclusively with Daily Meal. Taking the extra time to prepare this dry brine will impart the wings with a stunning, complex flavor, especially if you seek out the smoked salt. But perhaps more importantly, the salt helps to draw out moisture from the skin, allowing it to crisp up more easily.
Unexpected but impressive chicken wing brines and marinades
Smoked salt and black pepper dry brine is simple and will make for a flavorful wing, but you can also go the spicy route. "Another special secret is to use Buffalo spice as the dry brining method," chef Stephen Parker divulged. A Buffalo spice mix is a great way to make a Buffalo wings recipe without the boring sameness of using a store-bought sauce. You can find Buffalo spice mix premade from various retailers, but it's fairly simple to create using spices you likely have in your pantry such as paprika, cayenne pepper powder, garlic powder, and onion powder.
Don't be afraid to go bold and unexpected with brine and marinade choices. "A wet pickle juice marinade can also make wings stand out because of the spices already incorporated into the juice like mustard seeds, onion, garlic, vinegar, and other spices," Parker said. There are a variety of ways to use leftover pickle juice, and this is a fantastic option if you want a quick but effective marinade. While the tangy vinegar of pickle juice may not be your first thought to pair with wings, that brine is packed with flavor from the whole spices Parker mentioned. So whether you experiment with dry brining or create a surprising marinade, your chicken wings are sure to stand out with these upgrades.