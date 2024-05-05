The Best Kinds Of Cabbage To Roast, According To A Recipe Developer
There are numerous mistakes to avoid when cooking cabbage, such as insufficient prep or lack of seasoning. As illustrated in "Sesame, Soy, Spice," recipe developer and vegan cookbook author Remy Park is brimming with sage advice for getting the most out of vegetables. When it comes to roasting cabbage, Park highlights a grave mistake that can take place before you even set foot in the kitchen. In an exclusive for Daily Meal, the author highlights two specific varieties that can withstand the high temperatures associated with roasting — as well as some you'll want to avoid.
According to Park, "The best cabbage varieties to roast are the heartier cabbages like green and red cabbage." Heartiness is a key attribute in this case, as a robust vegetable will better retain a firm texture after roasting, which is highly important when making cabbage steaks as an alternative to beef. When it comes to flavor, green cabbage has peppery notes that dissipate somewhat when exposed to elevated temperatures. With roasting, you can expect a subtly sweet, caramelized flavor. Red cabbage (which is sometimes described as purple), also features a peppery flavor, and like green varieties, mellows out after cooking.
For the best results, avoid soft cabbage varieties
High temperatures are an essential aspect of roasting any food, including cabbage. Consider that this cooking technique can involve temperatures of 400 degrees Fahrenheit or more. As a result, Park suggests avoiding "Softer cabbage varieties like Napa" when roasting the cruciferous vegetable. The recipe developer states that some varieties "tend to cook down quickly and can't handle as much heat without turning mushy," which is the last thing you want when going for a toothsome texture.
Unlike red and green cabbage and its bulbous shape, Napa cabbage is longer than it is wide and lacks the heft of other varieties. However, it makes an excellent addition to kimchi, provided that you adhere to the crucial step of soaking the cabbage before incorporating it into the recipe. Based on Park's advice, you should also avoid Savoy varieties, as they lack the hearty crispness necessary for achieving the perfect roast. By selecting the right type of cabbage, you can achieve the most perfect possible texture with roasted recipes.