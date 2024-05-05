The Best Kinds Of Cabbage To Roast, According To A Recipe Developer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are numerous mistakes to avoid when cooking cabbage, such as insufficient prep or lack of seasoning. As illustrated in "Sesame, Soy, Spice," recipe developer and vegan cookbook author Remy Park is brimming with sage advice for getting the most out of vegetables. When it comes to roasting cabbage, Park highlights a grave mistake that can take place before you even set foot in the kitchen. In an exclusive for Daily Meal, the author highlights two specific varieties that can withstand the high temperatures associated with roasting — as well as some you'll want to avoid.

According to Park, "The best cabbage varieties to roast are the heartier cabbages like green and red cabbage." Heartiness is a key attribute in this case, as a robust vegetable will better retain a firm texture after roasting, which is highly important when making cabbage steaks as an alternative to beef. When it comes to flavor, green cabbage has peppery notes that dissipate somewhat when exposed to elevated temperatures. With roasting, you can expect a subtly sweet, caramelized flavor. Red cabbage (which is sometimes described as purple), also features a peppery flavor, and like green varieties, mellows out after cooking.