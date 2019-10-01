Orange County Brewers Lake Mary Announces Grand Opening This Saturday, October 5

Central Florida’s Popular Brewery Brand Starts Serving Tasty Brews in Seminole County

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) After much anticipation, Central Florida’s popular, full-service craft brewery and brew pub “Orange County Brewers” announces their grand opening in Lake Mary this Saturday, October 5. The 3,600 square foot location in Park Lane Plaza is the first brewery in Lake Mary. It features OCB’s signature brightly colored, industrial taproom design with heavy wood accents, an open floor plan, a large outdoor seating area, ample parking and a full kitchen serving delicious burgers, sandwiches and salads. OCB Lake Mary will carry a variety of 12 to 16 different style of beers on tap, including IPAs, Lager, Pilsner, Amber, Weizenbach, Schwarzebier, NEIPA and Blonde Ale, plus host occasional live music.

The general public is invited to the all-day grand opening celebration of Orange County Brewers this Saturday, October 5 from Noon to 8pm. The brewery will release their New England IPA, Pilsner and special Oktoberfest. Plus, save-the-date for OCB Lake Mary’s Oktoberfest event on Saturday, October 19, Halloween party on Thursday, October 31 and Oyster Fest coming mid-November.

OCB Lake Mary is owned by Jeremy Roberts, Travis Barr, Michael Kolodiin and Sandeep Bahgnater. Beers are distributed by Total Beverage.

“We are extremely happy to open our doors in Seminole County and join the Lake Mary community,” says Co-Owner Jeremy Roberts. “The support from Lake Mary and OCB’s loyal brew crew has been outstanding. We cannot wait for everyone to see our beautiful, large, new space this Saturday and continue joining us for the best brewery experience in Central Florida for any occasion in the future.”

Orange County Brewers is located at 1117 International Parkway, Suite 1701, Lake Mary, FL 32746 and open daily from 11am to 12am. For more information, call 407-878-1795 or visit www.lakemaryocb.com.

