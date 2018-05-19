OptiPure Launches New Products and Services

At the 2018 National Restaurant Association Show

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Plano, TX-based OptiPure continues to show why it is a leading provider of water treatment solutions for the foodservice industry, with the exciting launch of new products and services to be showcased at OptiPure’s booth #3192 at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, IL, May 19– 22, 2018. These new products include:

New Reverse Osmosis Systems with smaller footprint and lower cost, specifically designed for steam applications

New Delivery, Installation, Start & Adjust services for reverse osmosis systems

New Sanit-ICE bio-film reduction system for commercial ice machines

New Qwik-Twist Chloramine Reduction Systems for beverage and drinking water applications

New FilterTrak cartridge tracking software release

New Wi-fi enabled filtration systems

New ozone disinfection products for commercial HVAC applications

New smaller footprint, lower-cost filters for ice, coffee and drinking water applications

Eddie Garmon, OptiPure Executive Vice President of Business Development states, “We are thrilled to introduce our new product and service offerings at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Show. These new offerings reflect OptiPure’s continued growth and commitment to the foodservice industry.”

To learn more about new OptiPure products and services, we invite all to stop by the OptiPure booth #3192 at the show or go to optipurewater.com.

About OptiPure

OptiPure® is a leading provider of water treatment solutions for the foodservice industry. It manufactures a complete line of commercial water filtration systems, membrane separation (reverse osmosis) systems and water softeners for applications including ice makers, fountain beverages, coffee and tea brewers, espresso, combi ovens and warewashing. OptiPure provides components and complete water systems through a network of distributors and dealers worldwide. OptiPure is a product line of Procam Controls, Inc. a leading supplier of water and chemical management equipment since 1975 for the printing, medical imaging, photographic, foodservice and water treatment industries. Procam Controls, Inc. became a division of Aquion, Inc. in 2015. For more information about the OptiPure line and where to purchase, please go to www.optipurewater.com or call 972.881.9797.

Media Contact:

Stacy Rupert

OptiPure

srupert@optipure.net

972-801-5505