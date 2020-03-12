Ono Hawaiian BBQ Expands Across Sacramento With its Fourth Location

Ono Hawaiian BBQ celebrates its newest opening in Sacramento with Hawaiian Dancers, Gift Card raffles, and BOGO Specials!

( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT:

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is excited to continue spreading the “Aloha” spirit across Sacramento as they gear up to open the restaurant’s fourth location in the area. There will be a Grand Opening Luau Celebration on Friday, March 13th, 2020. To celebrate, guests will enjoy special promotions including buy one, get one free on all menu items all day, including the specialty “Plate Lunch” and other popular Hawaiian inspired foods. Additionally, from 11am-1pm there will be a raffle of 50 $100 gift cards and Hawaiian Dancers from 11:30am-1:30pm.

There are three existing Ono Hawaiian BBQ locations across Sacramento and North Highlands with one more set to open in 2020. This location will be Ono Hawaiian’s 92nd location overall, with 10 new locations set to open across California and Arizona this year.

WHEN:

Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11am- 9:30pm

WHERE:

Southgate Plaza

4200 Florin Road, Suite A

Sacramento, CA 95823

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its authentic Hawaiian Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and “Aloha” spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. Follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For more information, visit: https://www.onohawaiianbbq.com

Contact:

Jessica Bass

jbass@blazepr.com

310-395-5050