Still looking for some Thanksgiving side dishes to add to your spread?

Chef Jennifer Denlinger of The Florida Chef blog shared her recipe for “Not Your Grandmother’s Green Bean Casserole” as a different option.

Not Your Grandmother’s Green Bean Casserole

1 ¼ pounds fresh Florida green beans

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ white or yellow onion, minced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

4-5 large fresh button mushrooms, chopped fine

4 heaping tablespoon flour

1 quart milk

½ cup grated Parmesan or asiago cheese

ground black pepper to taste kosher salt to taste

1 sweet onion, sliced into thin rings or half moons

flour, as needed for breading

2 cups vegetable or canola oil, for frying

chopped parsley or minced chives for garnish if desired

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Wash green beans and trim off stem end. If they are very long, slice in half lengthwise on a bias.

3. Bring a large pot of water to a rapid boil. Add a large pinch of salt. Working in batches, cook the green beans until just barely tender. Remove from water and drain. Place in 9X13 casserole dish.

4. In a non-reactive saucepot melt butter. Add garlic, minced onions, and mushrooms. Sauté until tender. Sprinkle with flour and stir in. Cook while stirring for 2 minutes to create a roux.

5. Add milk and rapidly stir. Reduce heat and simmer for approximately 1 minute until thick. Add the cheese and stir until melted. Season well with salt and pepper.

6. Pour over green beans and stir to combine. Bake for approximately 30 minutes, or until bubbly and starting to brown around the sides.

7. In the meantime, heat the oil until it is approximately 325°F.

8. Toss sliced onions in flour that is seasoned well with salt and pepper. (Add a little garlic powder if desired).

9. Fry in hot oil until brown and crispy. Remove and drain on paper towels.

10. When the casserole is down, remove from oven and sprinkle with fried onions.

11. Garnish with chopped herbs.

12. Let casserole rest for at least 10 minutes before serving.