NH’s First Ghost Kitchen Unveiled in Manchester

Bedford, NH ( RestaurantNews.com ) The new phenomenon of a “ghost kitchen” has hit New Hampshire. Great NH Restaurants (T-BONES, CJ’s Great West Grill, Copper Door) CEO, Tom Boucher recently announced the launch of DingDongDeliver.com , a specialty service that is solely designed for the new demand of quality food delivered directly from their kitchen to local area homes and businesses.

Boucher plans to feature a variety of popular brand related items (such as T-BONES Chicken Pot Pie) as well as some packaged dinner options that only need reheating (like a Smoked BBQ pack for 4 that comes complete with ribs, brisket, baked beans, coleslaw, corn on the cob and watermelon) They will also feature Premium Reserve steaks, fresh ground burgers and marinated chicken for the home chef who wants to cook at home.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig was the concepts first official delivery made on Saturday, June 6th. “I am so proud to see business innovation right here in Manchester…especially during this pandemic. I congratulate the Great NH Restaurants team on the launch of this new service of ready-to-cook meals and wish them all the best. We ordered the chicken pot pie pack and it was delicious!“ comments Mayor Craig.

DingDongDeliver.com will offer delivery service only to the Manchester / Bedford zip codes. Orders must be placed online 24 hours in advance, and deliveries will be made on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1pm – 5pm. You don’t need to be home for the delivery, and orders will be delivered in specialty tamper-proof coolers to keep everything cold and fresh. Tom Boucher, CEO of Great NH Restaurants announcing the program stated, “We’ve been working on this concept for quite some time now, but due to the current pandemic, we deciding to ramp up and launch right away.” Great NH Restaurants “ghost kitchen” is located at 66 Union Street in Manchester, and is staffed with a team of butchers, bakers and chefs preparing fresh made meal packs. Boucher continues, “Restaurant food delivery is here to stay, and we are proud to lead the way in the New Hampshire providing what guests want and a new way to enjoy great food from Great NH Restaurants!”

About Great NH Restaurants

Headquartered in Bedford, NH is the parent company of five T-BONES Great American Eatery locations: Bedford, Salem, Hudson, Derry and Laconia, Cactus Jack’s in Laconia, CJ’s Great West Grill in Manchester, two Copper Door Restaurants in Bedford, and Salem, T-BONES Meats, Sweets and Catering, and DingDongDeliver.com in Manchester. For more information, visit greatnhrestaurants.com .

