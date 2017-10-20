New Haven's Thali Too and Oaxaca Kitchen To Close

Just about a month after announcing the closing of his famed Thali restaurant in New Haven, Prasad Chirnomula will close his remaining restaurants in the city: Thali Too and Oaxaca Kitchen.

Oaxaca Kitchen at 228 College St., Chirnomula's take on authentic fare from the Oaxaca state of Mexico, will close after service on Oct. 21. Thali Too at 65 Broadway, with an all-vegetarian menu of Indian cuisine, will close at the end of the evening on Oct. 29.

In a press release, Chirnomula said that "expansion efforts with restaurants in other markets in Connecticut and the costs associated with that have resulted in financial strains that forced the closing of the majority of his restaurants."

Chirnomula says he "certainly intends to bounce back" from his financial difficulties. "Unfortunately I couldn't keep what I have, but finances of these things can come in between operations...The people of New Haven have been really good to me, and so were the landlords [Yale University Properties.]"

Chirnomula says he will look to potentially create new concepts in the future, and may consider New Haven as a site for future openings. "There's a chance I might revamp the whole thing and also, I think sometimes you have to reinvent yourself," he says.

The chef-owner also operates the INDIA restaurants in New Canaan and West Hartford, both of which opened in 2016. Both will remain open, he says.