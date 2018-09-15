Mueller's Delicatessen, a Northeast Baltimore fixture, to close after 71 years

Mueller's Delicatessen — a Northeast Baltimore fixture known for its German fixings — will close Sept. 23 after 71 years.

The closure was announced in a brief Facebook post on the deli’s page.

“We would like to thank all of our loyal customers!” the post says. The announcement does not offer an explanation, and the owner did not immediately return a call for comment.

The deli, at 7207 Harford Road with its Bavarian-style exterior, serves sandwiches and subs loaded with Bavarian ham, corned beef and hard salami. It also offers bratwursts, reubens and chicken potpie, among a menu full of fixings.

Lee Klug, 66, of Mays Chapel said one of his earliest memories is visiting Mueller’s. He said he can see the founder, a German immigrant, standing behind the counter and speaking in his native language to some of his customers. For four generations, Klug said, the delicatessen has been a jewel for the city.

“Unfortunately, Mueller’s is biting the dust now,” said Klug, who visited the deli for the last time Friday to pick up “grandma’s turkey breast,” ham salad, horseradish cheese, rye bread, tomatoes from the vine and turnovers.

Klug, who grew up Northeast Baltimore, said his grandparents lived about a half-mile from Mueller’s when he was a kid. He remembers his parents shopping until their deaths. And, as an adult, Klug said he continued the tradition. For about 10 years, he lived near Deep Creek Lake, about three hours from Baltimore. He would pack a cooler on his trips to Baltimore to haul goodies back home, continuing his family’s decades of patronage.

“Yesterday was my goodbye,” Klug said. “It hurt. It’s been a part of my life.”

