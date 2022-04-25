MOOYAH Names Champion PR Agency of Record

Popular best-burger brand selects Dallas-based agency for consumer public relations, local store marketing and new restaurant opening support

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes – the fast-casual brand renowned for its customizable burgers, hand-cut fries and hand-spun shakes made with real ice cream – announced today its engagement of Champion as its Consumer Public Relations Agency of Record.

Champion’s scope of work for the Dallas-based brand is focused on generating consumer-facing media coverage at the local and national levels, along with the agency’s signature local store marketing and new restaurant opening support.

“At MOOYAH, we are manically focused on quality in everything we do, and PR is no exception,” said Doug Willmarth, president of MOOYAH. “We firmly believe we serve the best tasting cheeseburgers and the most craveable shakes you’ll find anywhere. We strive to be the best at what we do and so does Champion. I have worked with Champion in the past, so I know they’re the right partners to help MOOYAH stand out for our amazing food. We’re building over 20 new restaurants this year, and we look forward to Champion’s help in successfully introducing MOOYAH to new communities across the country!”

Celebrating its 20th year in 2022, Champion ranks among the nation’s largest and most acclaimed PR and digital media agencies in the foodservice space, representing blue-chip national brands such as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, SPB Hospitality, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Fazoli’s, Dog Haus, Bar Louie and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, automotive, consumer products, real estate and not-for-profits.

“We’ve admired MOOYAH from afar for years, so we couldn’t be more excited to begin working with Doug and his team,” said Champion Principal Ladd Biro. “Not only are we big fans of their menu, but we’re excited about Doug’s vision for the brand. Everyone in the DFW area knows and loves MOOYAH, but there’s work to be done in other markets to raise brand awareness and preference. We’ve got a great story to tell, and we’re ready to tell it!”

For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com .

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is where “serious” and “fun” are one with the bun. The ridiculicious, fast-casual “best burger” concept is committed to providing the best tasting burger experience possible by specializing in the taste trifecta – mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, hand-cut French fries and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, MOOYAH is obsessed with quality, serving fresh, never-frozen 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all-natural turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s signature potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 18 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH also hand-spins 100% real ice cream shakes and offers eight flavors including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. MOOYAH serves guests through dine-in, online ordering, delivery and carryout, as well as its loyalty app. For more information, visit MOOYAH.com or follow MOOYAH on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

