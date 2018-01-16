Monteverde wins big at 2018 Jean Banchet Awards

Sarah Grueneberg's Monteverde, the perpetually packed pasta spot in the West Loop, won restaurant of the year at the 2018 Jean Banchet Awards. The Chicago-based awards ceremony took place Sunday night at Venue Six10, with Michael Muser returning as the host.

Muser is the former partner and general manager of Grace, which recently saw an exit of all of its kitchen talent, including chef Curtis Duffy. But the ceremony still managed to celebrate current culinary talent in the Chicagoland region.

Another big winner was Smyth, the ambitious spot from John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, which won for best new restaurant. Though that's not entirely surprising, considering Phil Vettel recently ranked the West Loop spot as fourth best restaurant in Chicago.

It was also a huge night for Sixteen in the Trump International Hotel and Tower. Executive chef Nick Dostal picked up an award for rising chef of the year, while Parag Lalit won for best sommelier.

The Banchet Culinary Achievement Award went to Katsu and Haruko Imamura of Katsu. That much-loved sushi restaurant closed Nov. 26 after nearly 30 years.

The Chicago-based award ceremony is named after Jean Banchet, the legendary chef of Le Francais, which operated in suburban Wheeling. Touting itself as the only Chicago-based awards ceremony, the event was presented by the Greater Illinois Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Restaurant of the year: Monteverde

Chef of the year: Andrew Zimmerman (Sepia, Proxi)

Rising chef of the year: Nick Dostal (Sixteen)

Best chef de cuisine: Bill Montagne (Nico Osteria)

Pastry chef of the year: Anna Posey (Elske)

Rising pastry chef of the year: Kyleen Atonson (Honey's)

Best neighborhood restaurant: Daisies Restaurant

Best ethnic restaurant: Ras Dashen Ethiopian Restaurant

Best new restaurant: Smyth

Best sommelier: Parag Lalit (Sixteen)

Best mixologist: Amit Gilad (GreenRiver)

Best restaurant design: Proxi

Best service: Oriole

Best bar: Income Tax

Banchet Culinary Achievement Award: Katsu and Haruko Imamura (Katsu)

