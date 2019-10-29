MenuTrinfo Takes a Leap Forward by Promoting from Within





Claire Peacock and Sarah Kent from MenuTrinfo® have both accepted promotions into C-level roles, effective December 1, 2019.

Fort Collins, CO (RestaurantNews.com) As MenuTrinfo® enters its second decade in business, the company is restructuring and building an executive team from within. Claire Peacock, currently the Director of Nutrition will move into the role of Chief Operating Officer and Sarah Kent, currently the company’s accountant, will move into the role of Chief Financial Officer, both effective on December 1, 2019.

Claire started with MenuTrinfo® as a nutrition intern in 2012 while finishing her senior year at Colorado State University when the company was still in the incredibly early stages. In 2013 she joined the team full-time and was promoted to Director of Nutrition after only one year. Throughout her time at MenuTrinfo®, she has helped the company grow and become the top nutrition, training, and auditing company in the foodservice industry.

In her new role as COO, Claire will be branching outside of the nutrition department, and truly embracing the full scope of the company’s services. She will be overseeing the day-to-day operations in order to help drive MenuTrinfo®’s core mission of protecting lives and health through all facets of their business.

“I’ve always joked that my life revolves around food. Whether that’s cooking at home, exploring new grocery stores, finding new recipes or going out to eat, food has always been one of my biggest passions. Right away, I knew that MenuTrinfo® was the perfect fit. It has been an honor to work with such a hard-working and passionate team, and to be coached under such strong leadership over the past 7 years. We have some of the best clients you could wish for, and I can’t wait to continue growing and exploring our company’s full potential.” said Claire Peacock

Sarah joined the MenuTrinfo® team in 2017 and tackled accounting and special projects head on. She has worked closely with CEO Betsy Craig on all financial matters and has been instrumental in shaping the future of the company through critical thinking. Her background in accounting and dedication to the company puts her in the perfect position to take MenuTrinfo® to the next level.

“In my new role as CFO, I am looking forward to working closely with the COO and CEO to grow and expand MenuTrinfo®. The company’s mission of protecting lives and health is something that resonates with me and I am devoted to it in both my work and personal life” said Sarah Kent

“We at MenuTrinfo® have been lucky enough to watch our business go from a good idea to an industry changing set of offerings in the fields of nutrition, food allergy training, food safety training, and certified free from accreditation. Through the hard work and dedication of great team players and leaders like Claire and Sarah, we have grown to the next stage for the business as a whole. I could not be happier or more confident in each of these strong leaders. Watching MenuTrinfo® grow has only been possible with these two moving our mission forward during their time at MenuTrinfo® and I look forward to the continued growth through these new roles.” Said Betsy Craig, CEO of MenuTrinfo®.

Both Claire and Sarah will be instrumental in taking MenuTrinfo® to the next level in their new roles. CEO Betsy Craig will be focused on brand development and expansion while Claire and Sarah dive into overseeing finances and operations for the company. The future is bright for the team at MenuTrinfo®!

