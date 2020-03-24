Meet Kickfin, The Perfect Tip-Out Solution For Every Restaurant

Restaurants use Kickfin to instantly deposit tips into employees’ bank accounts the second their shift ends, 24/7/365. We eliminate the hassle, hidden costs, and health hazards of cash tips outs, so your people stay safe while still receiving their tips in real time.

Kickfin can keep your people and your patrons safer by helping to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and ensuring the financial security of your employees. Because of this, we feel we have an ethical responsibility to make Kickfin available to new and existing customers free of charge through the months of March and April.

( RestaurantNews.com ) During these uncertain times, we’re concerned first and foremost for the well-being of you and your team, the health of your business, and the state of our industry as a whole.

We firmly believe Kickfin can provide support and relief to restaurants at this time. Our platform is in a unique position to help food delivery restaurants and their employees stay safe, healthy, and financially secure.

Cash isn’t safe right now : Cash harbors germs, including the coronavirus. Kickfin is a contactless payment option that can help minimize the spread of disease.

: Cash harbors germs, including the coronavirus. Kickfin is a contactless payment option that can help minimize the spread of disease. It’s important to minimize bank runs : In a normal environment, bank runs cost you time and hassle. During this tough time, it’s especially wise to cut down exposure.

: In a normal environment, bank runs cost you time and hassle. During this tough time, it’s especially wise to cut down exposure. Payroll tips aren’t an option: In a challenging economy, your people need immediate access to their tips, now more than ever. Kickfin delivers tips directly to your employees’ bank accounts in real time.

Because we’re eager to do our part and support the industry we serve, we’ve decided to suspend our fees for both existing customers and new clients throughout the months of March and April.

Bottom line: if Kickfin can keep your people and your patrons safer by helping to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, then we feel we have an ethical responsibility to make it easily accessible to any businesses that can benefit from it during this time.

Kickfin is easy to implement and incredibly simple to use – which means you can make your people safe and more financially secure, virtually overnight.