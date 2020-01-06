Meatless Wing Launches Nationwide at Hooters in Partnership with Quorn

Unreal Wings Make Their Way onto Menus at Over 300+ U.S. Hooters with Global Market Leader in Meat Alternative Foods: Quorn

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Meatless tacos, meatless burgers, now it’s time for meatless wings! For the first time on the casual-dining stage, 318 Hooters restaurants across the U.S. are introducing meatless wings in a national launch – the Unreal Wings made with Quorn. They’re so unreal, even the iconic Hooters Girls couldn’t spot the difference.

Hooters Unreal wings are made with Quorn’s Meatless Wings, which are fried and then tossed in Hooters’ classic sauces and dry rubs. From Original BBQ to Honey Thai Chili Pepper to Classic Buffalo, the Unreal Wings are vegetarian, non-GMO, soy-free and sustainably-produced. Diners can now enjoy them with any of Hooters fourteen sauces or dry rubs. They are 100% carnivore approved and even the most loyal meat eaters won’t believe Unreal wings.

“We’re excited to build upon our heritage of offering the broadest variety of wings under one roof by being the first to bring great tasting meatless wings to our guests!” said Carl Sweat, Chief Marketing Officer of Hooters of America. “By partnering with Quorn, we were able to create the taste, texture and crispiness of our world-famous chicken wings perfectly. Similar to our launch of smoked wings and roasted wings with half the calories of our regular wings, the Unreal wings provide our guests a healthier option without compromising on the full Hooters Wing flavor they know and love.”

All Quorn products are entirely meat-free and provide a great tasting nutrient-rich protein source low in cholesterol and saturated fats. Quorn products are sustainably produced, using less land and water to produce than meat.

“We’ve been in the meat alternative game since the 1980s, and the new Hooters Unreal Wings taste just as good as chicken,” says Kevin Brennan, Chief Executive Officer of Quorn Foods. “The rise of meatless options especially at quick service and fast casual restaurants has largely centered on burgers, and we’re excited to partner with Hooters to roll out the first meatless poultry item on a national scale in the US.”

For more information and updates about the Unreal Wings at Hooters, visit Hooters.com.

About Quorn

Quorn Foods is a global market leader in meat alternative foods with nearly 5 billion meals served since 1985. Headquartered in the U.K., with a US Office in Chicago, Quorn offers a wide assortment of frozen and refrigerated meat alternative products to appeal to the rapidly expanding group of consumers wanting to reduce their meat consumption. Because the growing population needs sustainably produced protein that is also healthy, Quorn takes a different approach when it comes to protein production. All Quorn products are made from mycoprotein, which is a source of high-quality protein that is low in saturated fat and contains no cholesterol. At Quorn, our mission is to offer consumers a convenient and delicious way to reduce their meat consumption while still making the meals they love. For more information about Quorn, visit www.quorn.us or follow us at twitter.com/quornus, facebook.com/QuornUSA or Instagram.com/quornusa.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 39 states and 31 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters or instagram.com/hooters.