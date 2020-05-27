Karl Merton Ferron
Man in Baltimore County dies from shooting weeks later, police say

May 27, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Karl Merton Ferron

Keynon Bryant, 28, died weeks later after being shot on May 15 in Baltimore County.