MacKenzie River Launches Montana Inspired Summer LTO Menu

A Guest Favorite Returns with the Summer Fare Menu Featuring Bison, Trout and Huckleberries

Whitefish, MT (RestaurantNews.com) Due to popularity and strong demand, the 406 Summer Fare limited time only menu will be back in all MacKenzie River locations this summer May 20, 2019 through the end of August 2019.

The 406 Summer Fare menu, in sticking with MacKenzie River’s heritage, offers guests the opportunity to experience some of Montana’s favorites. Why 406? It is the area code of the entire state of Montana, and home to MacKenzie River’s first restaurant. In tribute to regional favorites the 406 menu items include a huckleberry salad, smoked trout dip, bison chili, big sky bison burger, going-to-the-sun flatbread, big sky pie, huckleberry cheesecake, Doc Holliday and unique handcrafted huckleberry drinks and cocktails.

“Our team has found a way to incorporate a few of the Montana treasures into our summer LTO menu,” said Brian Lind, director of culinary innovation for MacKenzie River. “We will continue delivering unique craveable food and beverage offerings that have a regional fare and are adored by our guests across the country.”

In addition, MacKenzie River will be donating $4.06 for every “I’m Your Huckleberry ” wearable sold in store and via the website to the official non-profit fundraising partners of Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park.

The MacKenzie River concept continues to delight diners with its innovative menu with mouth-watering food choices, creative specialty cocktails and diverse beer selection. From parents with kids, to senior citizens and everyone in between, guests can always have it all at MacKenzie River. The casual rustic atmosphere is achieved with refurbished hand-crafted felled lumber furnishings, antique outdoor sportsman finishes, and photographs that depict the heart and soul of the Rocky Mountains.

Glacier Restaurant Group

Glacier Restaurant Group is a growing holding company operating five restaurant concepts differing in design, ambiance and menus, but alike in that they offer an outstanding place for food, drinks and fun with family and friends. With its headquarters in Whitefish, Mont., GRG employs more than 2,500 passionate and energetic people committed to providing an excellent guest experience through its concepts: MacKenzie River, Ciao Mambo, Craggy Range Bar & Grill, Latitude 48 and Max & Erma’s.

Visit www.grgfood.com/franchise or call (866) 601-4474 for information about franchising opportunities.

