For the Love of Queso, It’s Queso Fest at On The Border

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand debuts new menu items available March 9

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is officially experiencing “cheese bliss” with the launch of its new Queso Fest!

Starting March 9, the Mexican casual dining brand is offering four new queso-inspired dishes. Starting at $7.99, served with unlimited chips and salsa, guests can choose from any of these options on the Queso Fest lineup:

Border Queso Beef Enchiladas – Two seasoned ground beef enchiladas topped with border queso.

Grilled Queso Chicken – Simple and delicious, this perfectly seasoned mesquite-grilled chicken breast is topped with On The Border’s signature queso and fresh sliced avocado.

NEW Cheesy Queso Enchiladas – Cheddar cheese filled enchiladas with house made queso and fresh pico de gallo.

NEW Texas Queso Fries – Queso smothered fries, topped with melted white Mexican cheese, crispy bacon crumbles, creamy avocado ranch dressing and sliced pickled jalapeños.

NEW Melted Queso Fundido – Melted Mexican and Monterey Jack cheeses mixed tableside with caramelized onions, poblano peppers and diced chicken. Enjoy by scooping warm Fundido onto hand-pressed flour tortillas.

NEW Cheese-Smothered Steak Fajitas – Mesquite-grilled 8oz. sirloin served sizzling and smothered with melted Mexican white cheese and honey chipotle sauce, caramelized onions and peppers, and topped with fresh pico de gallo.

Just in queso you can’t get enough, guests can also purchase a $1 Queso Pour to add On the Border’s craveable, house-made queso to any meal. Can you say cheese bliss?

“Our guests tell us all the time they love our queso; it’s fun, you can dip, you can smother. What’s not to love,” said Chief Marketing Officer Edithann Ramey. “Queso Fest is for them and we took it one step further by introducing new border-style queso-inspired dishes you will want to try like our new Texas Queso Fries. We’re going all in on the love for queso.”

For more information and the location nearest you, visit ontheborder.com .

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 150 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .