Logan’s Roadhouse Adds Fresh-Caught Flavors to Its New Spring Menu





The Real American Roadhouse debuts Peel’ N Eat Shrimp, Shrimp Stacked Salmon and more

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Spring is quickly approaching and Logan’s Roadhouse is kicking off the season with the debut of several new seafood items!

Logan’s is inviting guests to experience the flavors of spring the Roadhouse way with these new limited-time menu items:

Peel ‘N Eat Shrimp ($10.99) – Half-pound of shrimp served with cocktail sauce, creamy Cajun sauce and lemon wedges.

Bayside Burger ($10.99) ­– Get the best of both worlds with a half-pound steak burger topped with bayou popcorn shrimp, crispy onions and creamy Cajun sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Shrimp Stacked Salmon ($19.99) – Go a little overboard with a lightly blackened eight-ounce salmon fillet served over a bed of house-made mashed potatoes, topped with a creamy spinach sauce and mesquite-grilled shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides.

Surf & Turf Trio ($24.99) ­– Dive into a six-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin, two crispy crab cakes and a skewer of mesquite-grilled shrimp over a bed of Roadhouse Rice. Served with creamy Cajun and garlic dill sauces with your choice of two sides. Upgrade to an eight-ounce filet for $8 more.

“Spring is the best time to try these seafood-inspired items,” said Logan’s Director of Marketing Kristen Hohl. “The timing is perfect for guests to celebrate Lent, embrace the season, and most importantly, spring offerings.”

Aside from its new seasonal seafood offerings, Logan’s is adding two flavor-packed items to its menu, including:

Meatloaf Roadies® ($9.99) – Three mini meatloaf sliders with mashed potato, crispy onions and BBQ sauce on Logan’s signature yeast rolls.

Cookie Slider Sundae ($5.99) – Two Cookie Sliders – Fudge Brownie coated in sprinkles, sandwiched between fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies, served with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate and caramel sauce.

Available for dine-in or carryout, order any of these new menu items at orders.logansroadhouse.com . To learn more or to view the full menu, visit logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Nashville. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 113 corporate and 23 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

