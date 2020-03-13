Letter From Shoney’s Chairman & C.E.O. Mr. David Davoudpour for Shoney’s Guests

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com )

Dear Shoney’s Guests:

I wanted to take a moment to let you know what steps Shoney’s is taking to maintain a healthy and safe environment in our restaurants for our guests and team members.

Shoney’s is closely following all guidance issued by the CDC, state and local governments and health departments. At this time, Shoney’s remains open to serve the needs of our communities and our team members as that is our brand promise.

Shoney’s has heightened all cleaning protocols. Our team members are frequently sanitizing all surfaces of the restaurants and changing out bar utensils as needed or every 30 minutes. They are following frequent hand washing procedures and wearing disposable gloves. Shoney’s is monitoring the health of its team members to ensure that anyone who has symptoms of a cold or flu be asked to get well at home and not put others at risk.

Please join us for breakfast, lunch or dinner at Shoney’s. We are wishing that you and your family stay healthy, safe and happy during this time of heightened concern as the safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority.

Very truly yours,

David Davoudpour

