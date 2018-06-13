Lehigh Valley restaurants offering Father's Day menus, specials

To show your dad how much you care on Father's Day, cards, ties and tools are nice gestures. But let's face it. The way to your old man's heart is really through his stomach.

So if you're not well-versed in the kitchen, consider giving dad a day off from the grill at one of the many Lehigh Valley restaurants offering Father's Day menus and specials this weekend. Here are some suggestions (reservations recommended):

The Bayou Easton: Specials, including brisket eggs Benedict, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Prices vary. 610-829-1700.

Beck's Land & Sea House, Bushkill Township: Holiday menu, featuring bronzed Chilean sea bass, filet mignon, Maryland crab cakes, surf and turf combos and more, 3-8 p.m. Sunday. Prices vary. 610-746-7400.

Blue Grillhouse, Bethlehem Township: Buffet, with omelet and stir-fry stations, Belgian waffles, prime rib roast, herb-roasted pork loin, sweet and sour mahi mahi, chicken Marsala, bratwurst with sauerkraut, a raw bar, assorted desserts and more, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the ballroom. $47; $19, ages 6-12. Full dinner menu and features in the dining room, noon-8 p.m. 610-691-8400.

Copperhead Grille, Allentown and Upper Saucon Township: Father's Day brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, followed by featured dinner menu. Prices vary. Copperheadgrille.com.

Curious Goods at the Bake Oven Inn, Germansville: Father's Day specials, 4-8 p.m. Sunday. Prices vary. 610-760-8580.

Eight Oaks Craft Distillers, New Tripoli: Father's Day Sunday Funday, featuring a Bloody Mary bar and food from Tre Locally Sourced, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Prices vary. 484-387-5287.

Foundation Tavern and Shepherd Hills Golf Club, Lower Macungie Township: Golf & Steak Dinner Special, featuring greens fee, cart and steak dinner for $65, all day Sunday (tee times start at 6:30 a.m.; restaurant opens at 10 a.m.). 610-391-0648.

Hotel Bethlehem: Buffet, with waffle, omelet, carving and taco stations, seafood display, crab mac and cheese, Korean barbecue short ribs, honey lime chicken, herb-roasted pork shoulder and more, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. $39.95. The event also will include beer tastings, a magician, caricature artist and raffles for IronPigs tickets, golf lessons and more. 610-625-2226.

Hot Plate Soul Kitchen, Bethlehem: Crabs & BBQ Platter event, featuring a Maryland Cajun crab (half dozen crabs with two sides) or barbecue (pork, ribs, chicken, sausage and turkey with two sides) platter for $37.99, 3-9 p.m. Saturday. hotplatesoulkitchen.com.

Luca's Italian Bistro, Palmer Township: Father's Day menu, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Prices vary. 610-438-1535.

McCarthy's Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar, Bethlehem: "Hops for Pops," featuring beer sampling from Troegs, Fat Head and Rusty Rail brewing companies, a barbecue buffet, music by Seamus Kelleher and a free Red Stag growler and plastic mug, 5-8 p.m. Sunday. $35. 610-861-7631.

The Melting Pot, Bethlehem: Special four-course options, including cheese fondue, salad, endless entrée and chocolate fondue for $49.95, 4-9 p.m. Sunday. 484-241-4939.

Newburg Inn Grillhouse & Bar, Lower Nazareth Township: Buffet, with creamed chipped beef, eggs Benedict, waffles, bacon and sausage, chicken Parmesan, sliced ham and more, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. $19.99. 610-759-8528.

Quaker Steak & Lube, Pohatcong Township: Father's Day specials, including a $16.99 Thunderbird Steak (aged 28 days) and $2 margarita bar jar, 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday. 908- 454-2900.

Rios Brazilian Steakhouse, Nazareth: All-you-can-eat Brazilian barbecue, featuring seasoned beef, lamb, pork, chicken, homemade spicy sausage, Brazilian sausage, traditional sides and more, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. $42.95, adults; $21.95, ages 7-12. Dads get a complimentary $15 gift card, to be used on the next visit, within two months. 610-614-1018.

Rodizio Grill, Allentown: "Full Rodizio," featuring new rib-eye and New York steaks, 1-9 p.m. Sunday. $39.99; $12, kids. Dads get a complimentary glass of beer. 610-351-2900.

Setter Ridge Vineyards, Greenwich Township: Father's Day BBQ, with food from Blazing Swine BBQ food truck, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Prices vary. Dads enjoy beer and wine specials from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 610-683-8463.

The Shelby, Lower Macungie Township: Full brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; and full dinner menu, 3-10 p.m. plus Father's Day features. 610-841-0808.

Slopeside Pub and Grill, Lower Towamensing Township: Pig roast specials, including baby back ribs, bacon mac and cheese, beer can chicken, loaded baked potato, roast pork with Carolina barbecue sauce and more, 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Prices vary. The event also includes live music, raffles and beer specials.610-824-1557.

Union and Finch, Allentown: Father's Day Weekend Smokeout, with grilled smoked wings, smoked sausage, smoked barbecue ribs, smoked flat irons, grilled street corn-on-the-cob, three bean baked beans, radicchio slaw and biscuts, 5-9 p.m. Saturday. The event also features live music and complimentary cigar bar for dads. 610-432-1522.

