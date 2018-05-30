Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival: Emeril, tastings, and more

If you’d like a taste of the Lehigh Valley, don’t miss the ninth annual Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival, Friday through Sunday at Sands Bethlehem Event Center.

The festival showcases cuisine from the region's top restaurants and offerings from vineyards and distilleries around the world. The event, which includes cooking demonstrations and workshops, is hosted by Sands Bethlehem Event Center and Northampton Community College in partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse will once again wow as he demos tasty dishes 2-3:30 p.m. Friday. It’s a fantastic opportunity for you to see one of the nation’s top chefs live.

The festival’s signature event is the Grand Tasting, which runs 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy tastings from top restaurants, bakeries and caterers. Among the participants: The Bayou (Bethlehem and Easton); Grain (Allentown); Queen City BBQ (Allentown); Hellertown Bakery; Molinari’s (Bethlehem); Mister Lee’s Noodles (Easton); 1774 Grille & Tap (Hellertown); Two Rivers Brewing (Easton); Burgers and More by Emeril, Buddy V’s Ristorante, Carlo’s Bake Shop, Emeril’s Chop House, Emeril’s Fish House, Steelworks and Villa Italian Kitchen (all of the Sands.) You can also taste 50 wines from around the world.

New is the Pork Tasting Adventure featuring dishes from Clemens Food Group paired with regional craft beers.

The Gourmet Food & Beverage Pairing Seminar is 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, with Sands Executive Chef Victor Bock, and Sunday with Tyler Baxter, executive chef at Emeril’s Chop House.

Tickets are $85 daily in advance, $100 at the door; $100 VIP in advance, $115 at door, which offers one-hour early access and Champagne & Spirits Room. Emeril Lagasse demo is $75.

Info: lehighvalleyfoodandwine.com.

- Jennifer Sheehan