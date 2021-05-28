Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is Celebrating Dads and Supporting Their Needs

Costa Mesa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Celebrating dad also means supporting fatherhood, and Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is doing just that with a Father’s Day fundraiser for Baby2Baby. On Father’s Day weekend, from June 18-20, Lazy Dog will be matching donations made to Baby2Baby, a non-profit that provides essentials like diapers and clothing to families in need.

“We are always looking for ways to support our community, especially after the past year, and are excited to give our guests an opportunity to join in too,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurants.

Lazy Dog guests can add a donation to their check when dining in or at checkout when ordering online. Direct donations can also be made at Lazy Dog’s website . Lazy Dog will match up to $15,000 in donations.

Through Baby2Baby’s extensive network, a $1 donation can provide a day’s worth of diapers for a dad in need.

In the last 10 years, Baby2Baby has distributed more 150 million items — more than any organization of its kind — to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, Baby2Baby has served over one million children across the country impacted by the pandemic.

To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org .

For additional information about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, please visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com .

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. The first Lazy Dog restaurant opened in the Huntington Beach area of California in 2003 and showcased a handcrafted menu of memorable family favorites reinterpreted with bold new flavors and served with small-town hospitality. It is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Guest may continue the experience at home with Lazy Dog’s new handcrafted TV Dinners, made in-house, frozen in retro-style trays and ready to pop in the oven. The Lazy Dog at home experience also includes the LD Beer Club, offered at most locations and gives members access to small-batch specialty beers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. Lazy Dog has 39 locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia and Texas with more on the way. For more information, visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com .

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-328-3273

Barbara@c-squaredpr.com

