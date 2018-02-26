A Weekends-Only Brunch Restaurant in LA

From a new brunch pop-up in Santa Monica to food events around town, here’s what’s happening in the Los Angeles food and drink world:

Time for brunch: Chef Ari Taymor is on the move once again. The chef started his Alma restaurant as a pop-up in Venice before opening a restaurant at a small space in downtown L.A. in 2012. After three years he moved Alma to the Standard Hollywood and ended his two-year run at the hotel last December. Now he has started a weekend-only pop-up in Santa Monica devoted to something he does exceptionally well: brunch. Taymor describes the pop-up as “serving elevated breakfast favorites with a modern twist.” The pop-up, called Little Prince, is named after the French children’s book “The Little Prince,” which Taymor’s mother read to him when he was little. “She’s always been so supportive of me in everything I want to do, especially through a tough few years,” said Taymor. “I wanted to find a way to celebrate that.” Taymor’s partner in the pop-up is restaurant consultant and developer Shane Won Murphy, who has ownership in Kettleblack and Sawyer in Silver Lake, and who has worked with Vespertine and Bestia. If you had brunch at Alma at the Standard Hollywood, you’ll recognize some of the dishes at Little Prince, including the cast-iron pancakes and the smoked brisket with Anson Mills grits. The seaweed hollandaise sauce also makes an appearance, served with crispy potatoes and a smoked salmon hash. Little Prince is located in the former Fork in the Road space on Main Street, next to the Jinya Ramen Bar. General manager Steve LaFountain created a list of all-day cocktails, and the pop-up is also serving a selection of natural wines. Little Prince is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. 2424 Main St., Santa Monica, littleprince.la.

Eating for a cause: Dozens of L.A. restaurants are participating in Make March Matter, the month-long campaign to raise funds for Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Chef David Lefevre created a pretzel and chocolate bread pudding for the month of March at his Manhattan Beach restaurant Fishing With Dynamite. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the dessert will be donated to the campaign. Beacon Echo Park will donate $1 of every toast ordered in March; Porto’s Bakery will donate a portion of the month’s sales; Simmzy’s will donate 100% of the sales from its ice cream sandwiches; and Shake Shack in West Hollywood will donate 25% of its total sales on March 19. For a complete list of participating businesses and to make a donation online, visit www.makemarchmatter.org.

Shop and eat: The next time you’re in need of a spicy fried chicken sandwich and in the market for handcrafted housewares, there’s Scout. The new Silver Lake restaurant and retail shop opened last week on Sunset Boulevard, next to sister restaurant Sawyer. The cafe portion of the space serves pumpkin seed granola and Greek yogurt; grain bowls; house-cured salmon toast; spicy fried chicken sandwiches; and kale salads. The 240-square-foot shop carries local craft beer, wine, cookbooks from local chefs, cocktail kits, vinyl records from local bands, potted plants, charcuterie boards and more. The shop will also be stocked with fresh pasta and sauces from its other sister restaurant, Kettle Black, and do-it-yourself biscuit mix and pickles from Sawyer. The cafe and shop are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 3707 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 451-9750, www.scoutsilverlake.com.

Simply divine: The Los Angeles LGBT Center is hosting its 13th annual Simply diVine food and wine event on March 24 at Hollywood Forever. All proceeds from the event support the center’s programs and services. The event features food tastings from local restaurants and food trucks as well as craft beer, wine and spirits. General-admission tickets are $100 if purchased by Wednesday and $150 if purchased after. Club VIP tickets are $500 (available through March 24) and includes early entry to the event with bartenders from the Chapel and the Abbey, tastings of wines and Titos vodka, a chef experience with the Border Grill’s Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken and more. The event starts for general-admission ticket holders at 6 p.m. and at 5 p.m. for Club VIP members. For more information or to purchase tickets visit simplydivinela.org. 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles.

Still hungry? “Top Chef” winner Brooke Williamson has launched her first craft brew, called Girl Grey, in collaboration with the Bruery in Orange County, and the beer is available on tap at her Playa del Rey restaurants and for purchase on the Bruery’s website. Esters Wine Shop & Bar in Santa Monica has launched a guest burger series with burgers from Craig Thorton of Wolvesmouth on March 27, burgers from Brandon Kida of Hinoki & the Bird on April 10, and burgers from the Mozzaplex’s Nancy Silverton on May 22. Hayden at the Platform retail and restaurant complex in Culver City has reopened with a new interior, menu from chef Ari Kolender and wine pairings from beverage director Akari Yamamura.

Jenn.Harris@latimes.com

@Jenn_Harris_