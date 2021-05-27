Kuma’s Corner Appoints New Director of Operations





Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Kuma’s Corner , known for its nationally acclaimed, award-winning burgers, has appointed Mike Kosiak to Director of Operations (DOO) to oversee all four of its Chicagoland restaurants including the original Avondale location, Chicago’s West Loop, Schaumburg, and Vernon Hills.

Kosiak joins Kuma’s Corner with almost a decade of executive management experience and, most recently, held leadership positions at Hogsalt Hospitality’s Small Cheval and Au Cheval in Chicago. As DOO, Kosiak is tasked with managing day-to-day operations and will oversee a team of 25. His focus is to ensure the needs of each store and its employees are met, while developing and executing new growth initiates to better serve customers.

“We’re thrilled that Mike will be serving as our Director of Operations and know we are in good hands to be taken to the next level through his dedicated leadership,” said Ron Cain, President, Kuma’s Corner. “His industry experience and background are exactly what we need, and I look forward to Mike further enhancing Kuma’s customer experience through improving systems, operations and technologies.”

“The electrifying atmosphere of Kuma’s always drew me in to visit the restaurant, and the awesome burgers kept me coming back,” said Kosiak. “I’m honored to be working with this dedicated team of professionals knowing we can continue to grow in meeting our customers’ needs and expectations, while continuing to support the community.”

Kosiak received his Certificate of Culinary Arts/Chef Training from Le Cardon Bleu and also holds a Master of Educational Administration and Supervision from Lewis University.

