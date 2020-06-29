Kona Poké Express Now Open In Miami

The Popular, Central Florida Based Poké Restaurant Opens Its First Delivery-Only Restaurant in South Florida

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Miami has officially gotten fresher with the highly-anticipated arrival of the popular, fast-casual, fresh food concept Kona Poké. The Central-Florida based brand has partnered with Miami-based REEF Technology to open Kona Poké Express, its first delivery-only restaurant and first location in South Florida. Kona Poké Express will be operating out of REEF’s network of delivery-only neighborhood kitchens to serve up and deliver Kona Poké’s healthy and delicious Signature Bowls and Build Your Own Bowls made with fresh sushi-grade fish, house sauces and over 40 fresh toppings to choose from, plus vegan, vegetarian, keto, gluten-free and cooked options, soup, salads and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with Reef Technology and open our very first Kona Poké Express location in Miami and kick off our South Florida expansion,” says Kona Poké Owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III. “In today’s complex times, we are happy to be able to grow our new Kona Poké Express concepts, a consolidated version of our brick and mortar stores, which allows us to feed even more customers our incredibly delicious and fresh food with ease. We invite all of Miami to order Kona Poké for their next meal and we hope for many more in the future.”

In addition to the new delivery-only Kona Poké Express Brickell location, Kona Poké has Florida stores in Lake Mary and Sanford offering dine-in/out, curbside pickup, in-house delivery and delivery through third-party delivery services, along with a Kona Poké Express mobile food trailer in Satellite Beach. Kona Poké plans to continue to secure more locations for Kona Poké restaurants and Kona Poké Express concepts.

For more information on Kona Poké and to place an order for delivery at Kona Poké Express, visit www.konapokébowls.com or find Kona Poké on Uber Eats, DoorDash and Postmates.

About Kona Poké

Open since January 2019, Kona Poké features healthy and delicious Hawaiian-style poké bowls with fresh sushi-grade fish, house sauces and over 40 fresh ingredients to choose from, plus vegan, vegetarian, keto, gluten-free and cooked options. Customers can choose from a variety of award-winning Signature Poké Bowls and sauces, like the popular Kona Fire, Tidal Wave and Bourbon Chicken, in addition to Build Your Own Bowls, soup, salads and Mochi ice cream. The Central Florida based brand is comprised of Kona Poké brick and mortar stores in Lake Mary and Sanford, and Kona Poké Express, including a custom-built food trailer in Satellite Beach and delivery-only store in Miami, with many more locations on the horizon. [Fun Fact: What is poké? Pronounced POH-keh, poké is cubed raw fish eaten either on its own or over a bowl of sushi rice. While it may seem like a new trend, the Hawaiian dish has been around for centuries.]

About REEF Technology

REEF is the ecosystem that connects the world to your block, with nearly 5,000 locations across North America. Each REEF hub is a thriving, connected ecosystem of businesses, cities and people, that serves the needs of the on-demand economy. Each location leverages its proximity to where large concentrations of people live and work, offering a variety of services, including micro-fulfillment and distribution centers, mobility solutions and buffer zones that reduce traffic and congestion. REEF Kitchens is a national network of neighborhood kitchens that enable food entrepreneurs, local restaurants and national restaurant brands to open and quickly expand their delivery businesses. REEF lowers the barriers, costs and burdens for restaurants and help bring fresh, healthy food to local neighborhoods.

