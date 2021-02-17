Kevin Darnell Joins Hanwha Techwin to Drive Retail Business in North America





Teaneck, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hanwha Techwin , a global supplier of IP and analog video surveillance solutions, today announced that Kevin Darnell, has joined the company as Retail Business Development Manager for the retail sector in North America. In this new role, Darnell will be responsible for helping partners and customers implement surveillance solutions that maximize loss prevention and streamline business operations.

Prior to joining Hanwha, Darnell was Director of Asset and Revenue Management, Loss Prevention at Caleres, Inc (Famous Footwear, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Sam Edelman). Over the last two decades, he has also held senior loss prevention and asset protection positions at some of the nation’s most recognized retail brands including Radio Shack, Dollar General, Bass Pro Shops, Kmart Corporation, Michael’s Stores Inc. and Lowes.

As Retail Business Development Manager, Darnell will focus on the unique security needs of retail organizations including specialty, big box, grocery, discount/off price, home improvement and warehouse retail stores, as well customers in the restaurant sector including QSR, casual and fine dining establishments.

“Throughout his long career in the retail industry, Kevin has always been regarded as a trusted advisor to his peers and co-workers. This consultative and trust-based approach will translate well in his new role at Hanwha. Kevin’s practitioner experience building LP budgets and ROI models, as well as using and deploying video surveillance technology in the retail environment fully supports Hanwha’s mission to engage and listen to end users so we can develop the solutions they trust us to build,” said Jordan Rivchun, Leader – Retail & Banking Solutions and Strategy, Hanwha Techwin America.

For more information about Hanwha’s solutions for the retail and restaurant sectors, please go to our solutions built for retail page.

About Hanwha Techwin America

Hanwha Techwin America is a subsidiary of Hanwha Corporation, a South Korea based company. Hanwha Techwin is a leading global supplier of solutions for IP and analog video surveillance. Building on the company’s history of innovation, Hanwha Techwin America is dedicated to providing solutions with the highest levels of performance, reliability and cost-efficiency for professional security applications. Visit www.HanwhaSecurity.com .

For more information, please contact:

Véronique Froment or Doug Hansel

veronique@highrezpr.com

doug@highrezpr.com

603-537-9248

The post Kevin Darnell Joins Hanwha Techwin to Drive Retail Business in North America first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.