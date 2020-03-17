Just in Time for Spring: Fresh Baked Waffle Cones & Bowls from Golden Malted, the World’s Largest Supplier of Waffle Cone Irons, Mixes & More!

Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Spring is here and there’s no better time to add Fresh Baked Waffle Cones and Bowls to your menu. The amazing taste and aroma of Golden Malted’s Fresh Baked Waffle Cones and Bowls is guaranteed to generate repeat business and positive customer reviews.

Golden Malted, the world’s largest distributor of waffle cone irons and mix, makes it easy and cost effective to add waffle cones and bowls to your menu. With their fresh-baked waffle cone program, commercial waffle cone irons are provided on loan at no cost with the use of their World-Famous Waffle Mixes.