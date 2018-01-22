Juice It Up! Reports Eighth Consecutive Positive Sales Quarter

Leading Raw Juice & Smoothie Franchise Attributes Successful 2017 to Innovation and Growth

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading smoothie, raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie bowl chains, has announced it ended its fiscal year 2017 with same store sales (SSS) up four percent and average unit volume (AUV) up one percent over 2016. This marks the second consecutive year of positive sales for the brand, further solidifying Juice It Up! as a key player in the highly competitive raw juice and smoothie segment.

Juice It Up’s Q4 success can be attributed to the brand’s growth initiatives and exciting new offerings introduced over the past year. Juice It Up! has long been a leader in product innovation, remaining at the vanguard of functional nutrition and continuing to introduce unique ingredients and trending flavor profiles that keep guests coming back. In 2017 alone, the brand launched several new offerings including a Chili Lime Mango Smoothie, a Turmeric Raw Fusion and a Peanut Butter Protein Açaí Bowl, as well as bringing back seasonal favorites like the Pumpkin Pleaser. Along with new product launches, the brand’s strong financials can be credited to new store openings, in both new and existing markets.

Additionally, a comprehensive remodel program is underway to incorporate the company’s new transparent prototype design into existing locations, which features an increased focus on the bowl category. The new design, which has been rolling out to select stores in phases, now brings production of Juice It Up!’s three mainline products, raw juices, smoothies and bowls, right in front of the customers, which builds trust, and ultimately increases brand loyalty and store revenues.

“Juice It Up! performed tremendously in 2017, due in large part to the creations dreamt up by our fantastic R&D team and fulltime nutritionist, who develop each new product with an equal focus on functionality and taste,” said Carol DeNembo, Juice It Up!’s vice president of business development. “We’ve also placed more importance on nutritional education, and transparency, enabling our guest to make the best choices based on their specific wants and needs. It is important that we show every customer exactly what is going into their products, and how their products are prepared, especially in this age of food safety concerns. These changes have helped to strengthen Juice It Up!’s position as a lifestyle brand while continuing to gain consumer confidence.”

With over 100 locations currently open and in development across California, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Florida, Juice It Up! is awarding a variety of franchise opportunities that include area development, single unit, and non-traditional store fronts such as college campuses, airports, mall kiosks, convenience stores and gyms. Ideal franchisees possess an entrepreneurial spirit, a creative local store marketing mindset, and are passionate about living a healthy lifestyle.

Continued DeNembo, “2018 will be an even bigger year of growth for Juice It Up! as we open our doors in new markets and continue building momentum in the thriving raw juice and smoothie space.”

For more details about Juice It Up!’s financials, industry analysis and franchisee support, visit Juice It Up!’s franchise website at www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up!, a leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie and bowl franchise, specializes in delicious and functional fresh-squeezed juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies and nutrient-rich options such as Açaí and Pitaya Bowls. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2017 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked “Top 3” Smoothies/Juices franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

Juice It Up! Social Media Pages

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/juiceitup/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/juiceitup/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/juiceituphq/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/juiceitup/

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com