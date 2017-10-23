Juice It Up! Rakes in “Best Of” Awards Throughout SoCal

Leading Raw Juice & Smoothie Franchise Consistently Recognized by Consumers as a Top Choice

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie chains, is proud to announce that after more than two decades of serving guests, the brand is still being recognized as one of the best choices for raw juice and smoothies in some of Southern California’s top markets. Most recently, Juice It Up! was voted among the best juice bar and smoothie shops by the readers of major regional consumer news outlets throughout Orange County and the Inland Empire including Reader’s Choice at OC Weekly, ranked top 3 juice bars in Orange County Register’s “Best Of” awards, and named “Best Juice Bar” by Champion Newspapers.

Founded in 1995, Juice It Up! was an early adopter of raw juicing long before it was considered mainstream. Each of Juice It Up!’s raw juice options, designed by the company’s full-time Nutritionist, were developed to promote clean eating and supply the extra nutrients and enzymes needed to help guest feel energized and able to perform at their very best. Along with seven carefully crafted raw juices on the menu, guests may also create their own blend to satisfy their personal taste and nutritional preferences.

“We’re honored to be voted as the best of the best in the booming raw juice and smoothie segment by our fans in some of the most competitive markets in Southern California,” said Frank Easterbrook, Juice It Up! President & CEO. “It’s our mission to serve as an advocate for our guest’s healthy and active lifestyles, and our menu reflects their wants and needs which includes a growing demand for convenient and affordable raw juice options. It’s this commitment to providing highly functional, better-for-you options that makes Juice It Up! a top choice for raw juice and smoothie fans.”

Menu items include fresh-squeezed functional raw juices, blended-to-order real fruit and veggie smoothies, and nutrient-rich bowls loaded with superfruits Açaí and Pitaya. With the brand’s Smoothie Bowls guests can transform their favorite Classic and Veggie Smoothie into a nourishing meal replacement, topped with fresh bananas, granola and a drizzle of honey. To supercharge any bowl or smoothie, Juice It Up! offers a “Make it Green” option by blending in raw kale and spinach to add an extra dose of fiber, vitamins and minerals, as well as the new option of topping their bowl with a variety of over a dozen ingredients, further capitalizing on the customization trend that has been spreading through the restaurant industry.

Check out "What's New" on the Juice It Up! website to stay updated on special offers and juicy promotions.

For the full menu, complete nutritional information and to find your nearest Juice It Up!, visit www.juiceitup.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up!, a leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie franchise, specializes in delicious and functional fresh-squeezed juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies and nutrient-rich options such as Açaí and Pitaya Bowls. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on the growing demand for raw juice options and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2017 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

