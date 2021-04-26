JINYA Ramen Bar Secures Franchise Deal to Bring Japanese Flavors to South Carolina

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant to make its Hilton Head debut this fall

Hilton Head, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) JINYA Ramen Bar is bringing its one-of-a-kind, authentic ramen experience to the pristine beaches of Hilton Head!

JINYA Founder and CEO Tomonori Takahashi announced today that the company has executed a new franchise agreement with Franchisee Zhu Wei to open the brand’s first location in South Carolina. Wei currently owns Okko , a popular hibachi and sushi restaurant, among other Asian-fusion restaurants in the area, such as Asian Bistro .

“We are impressed with Zhu’s existing franchises and professionalism, and are excited to work with him to further the success of JINYA,” Takahashi said. “We’re excited to expand into South Carolina. I feel confident that the residents and visitors of Hilton Head will enjoy the traditional taste and flavor of JINYA and that it will become a staple in the community.”

With 40 locations currently open nationwide, JINYA’s expansion into Hilton Head is a steppingstone as it increases the brand’s influence on the east coast.

“JINYA Ramen Bar is the first of its kind in Hilton Head, so we can’t wait to show the community what true ramen culture is all about,” Wei said. “JINYA’s ramen is second to none with delicious, rich broth, handmade noodles and authentic toppings. I look forward to bringing JINYA here to Hilton Head.”

The health and safety of its guests and team members is JINYA’s top priority. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, JINYA has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes.

Using only the freshest ingredients, JINYA serves guests authentic Japanese cuisine with its slowly simmered broths, signature noodles and perfectly paired small plates. Enjoy a taste of ramen culture with signature menu items from ramen, rice bowls, curry, salads, mini tacos and more.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomonori Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 40 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com/franchise .

