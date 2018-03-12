Jimboy’s Tacos Names Todd Swiderski as Director of Operations

Industry Pro to Lead Operational Management for the Home of the Original American Taco

Folsom, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Jimboy’s Tacos, Home of The Original American Taco, is proud to announce the appointment of Todd Swiderski as Director of Operations. Leveraging more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Swiderski most recently served as vice president of operations for Chicago Fire Pizza. In his new role, Swiderski will be responsible for streamlining operations and introducing new practices with the goal of reducing costs, increasing profitability amongst Jimboy’s franchise partners and improving the guest experience.

“We are thrilled to add an operations pro of Todd’s caliber to our talented leadership team, especially during such a pivotal time in our brand’s 64-year history,” said Bob Andersen, CEO of Jimboy’s Tacos. “It’s an exciting time for Jimboy’s as we introduce our updated look to longtime and future fans and make our mark in new territories like Southern California. Jimboy’s is in growth mode and we’re confident Todd will help to ensure that our operations programs are top-notch.”

In the past year, Jimboy’s has undergone a brand reimage and introduced several major enhancements including an updated restaurant prototype as well as technologies to improve the efficiency of day-to-day operations. Recently Jimboy’s launched online ordering along with a mobile app and loyalty program to bring an extra layer of convenience and value to guests. Swiderski will support the continuation of these advancements, overseeing both company and franchise operations including franchise development, real estate, training, customer relations, store design and construction.

“As a NorCal native, I have been a longtime fan of the legendary Jimboy’s parmesan-dusted taco, so joining the Jimboy’s leadership team is an exciting opportunity for me,” said Swiderski. “I am very impressed with Jimboy’s refreshed image which remains true to its roots; and I’m looking forward to working closely with the executive team and franchisees as we continue to grow this enduring and beloved brand.”

Currently operating or franchising 40 locations, largely throughout Northern California, Jimboy’s will begin opening restaurants in Southern California this Spring as part of a 20-unit franchise deal. The first will open in Huntington Beach right on the iconic Pacific Coast Highway, followed by Brea and Irvine. For more information about the Jimboy’s brand, locations, menu, franchising opportunities and more, please visit www.jimboystacos.com.

About Jimboy’s Tacos

Known today as the Home of the Original American Taco, Jimboy’s Tacos got its start from a food trailer in King’s Beach, Tahoe, CA in 1954, when founder Jim “Jimboy” Knudson made it his goal to pioneer the best tasting taco out there. Made fresh with seasoned ground beef, freshly shredded cheese and lettuce in a crispy stone-ground corn shell dusted with parmesan cheese, the brand’s beloved best-selling Original Ground Beef Taco continues to be enjoyed by loyal guests along with its well-rounded menu of fast and affordable choices including tacos, grilled burritos, salads, enchiladas, fries and more. With 40 locations across California and Nevada, Jimboy’s has set its sights on strategic expansion throughout the Western region of the United States, and is projected to double in size by the end of 2019. With a refreshed marketing strategy and reimagined restaurant design featuring a modern look and flexible footprint, as well as a simple operations model and relatively low cost of entry, Jimboy’s presents an attractive franchising opportunity for passionate candidates interested in growing with the brand. For locations and additional details, please visit www.jimboystacos.com.

