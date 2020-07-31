Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opening First Texas Location

Frozen treats franchise concept continues rapid national expansion by entering the Lone Star State

McKinney, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jeremiah’s Italian Ice – the premier concept in the frozen dessert category – is continuing its rapid national expansion and is bringing its first location in Texas to McKinney. The new location is located at 7820 Eldorado Parkway, Suite 100 . It is the first of three locations that the brand hopes to open in the Collin County area over the next several years.

All three locations will be owned by former Jeremiah’s Italian Ice employee Megan Bourke. Originally from Jeremiah’s home market in Orlando, Megan worked at Jeremiah’s Italian Ice for two years while in college, starting as a Server and eventually moving up to a Supervisor role. Bourke had been interested in franchising with Jeremiah’s for years, and after the brand announced the opportunity last year, she jumped at the chance to help the fan-favorite expand into the Lone Star state.

“I really enjoyed my time working at Jeremiah’s in college and I was looking for a way to get involved with the brand again,” stated Bourke. “The bond among the employees was very special and the brand’s dedication to providing a high quality, enjoyable experience for its customers was something I wanted to remain a part of. Being able to open my own Jeremiah’s store is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to share Jeremiah’s delicious frozen treats and family-friendly environment with the McKinney community.”

One of the things Megan enjoys most about Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is the dedication to the communities that the brand serves. As the mother of two young children, Megan is looking forward to making her business a pillar of the local community. She is also excited to be a resource for her younger staff and to partner with local organizations for things like sponsoring youth sports and church groups.

“It’s exciting to know that my kids will grow up in the Jeremiah’s culture, and I want to share that experience with the residents of McKinney,” Bourke said. “I want my business to be a place where people can come together to have fun and enjoy a tasty frozen treat. I’m eager to use my Jeremiah’s location to help the McKinney community continue to push forward and grow.”

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Jeremiah’s has emphasized the importance of maintaining the health and safety of its employees and customers while continuing to spread positivity in a friendly atmosphere. Bourke’s new location in McKinney will open with stringent safety protocols and operating procedures in place to support social distancing guidelines.

Founded in 1996 and franchising since late spring of last year, Jeremiah’s frozen treats have swept across Florida and gained a loyal customer base. Each store boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as creamy Soft Ice Cream to create their famous “cool combos.” Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade soft serve ice cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations.

The opening of the new location comes at a time when Jeremiah’s is poised to become the premier frozen dessert franchise of the new decade. In just under one year since launching its franchise opportunity, Jeremiah’s has already awarded more than 100 franchises to more than 40 franchisee groups, including its first out of state locations in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas. The brand is on track to have 150 stores open or in development in the next two years.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 23 thriving locations throughout Florida, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises nationwide, initially focusing its growth efforts in the Southeastern states, including Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona and Texas. For more information, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com .