Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Awards One Hundred Stores in Under 12 Months

Florida-based Italian Ice franchise continues impressive growth; enters new markets across the United States

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jeremiah’s Italian Ice , one of the most in-demand franchise concepts, has surpassed yet another milestone in its fruitful first year of franchising. The brand launched its highly-anticipated franchise opportunity last May, and in under 12 months, has awarded more than 100 units to 43 franchise partners.

“When we launched the franchise opportunity, our goal was to grow and be able to share our delicious treats with people in markets across the country,” stated CEO and Founder, Jeremy Litwack. “Since that time, we have added trusted franchise partners in our home state of Florida, and are eager to be expanding our presence in markets across the South, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, and Arizona, to name a few. We are excited to welcome these partners to the Jeremiah’s family and can’t wait for them to open their doors.”

Throughout the Covid-19 crisis, the brand has placed an emphasis on maintaining the health and safety of its employees and customers. Jeremiah’s was able to continue to spread joy in the community with their beloved frozen treats through delivery, drive thru service and curbside pickup options. Jeremiah’s continues to adapt to society’s new normal, pivoting its traditional franchise development efforts to instead host virtual discover days in order to continue connecting with their pipeline of interested franchisee prospects.

The 100th store was awarded to Charles Rankin, a retired FBI Special Agent and Air Force veteran. Rankin and his brother-in-law Angel Areizaga signed a development deal for three Jeremiah’s Italian Ice locations in Southwest Florida. It’s the same area that Jeremiah’s signed its first franchise agreement at the start of their franchise journey with the Frisone family, who plan to open a Naples location this summer.

“We knew that the concept was poised for growth when we first started working with Jeremiah’s,” stated Cameron Cummins, Co-Founder of Pivotal Growth Partners and Chief Development Officer for Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “I’ve been involved in franchising for nearly 20 years and I have never seen pent up demand resulting in growth like this before. We are proud of our team for all the hard work they have contributed and are eager to share Jeremiah’s delicious frozen treats with communities in new markets across the country.”

Founded in 1996 and franchising since May of 2019, Jeremiah’s has expanded across Florida and gained a loyal, devoted customer base. Each store boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as creamy Soft Ice Cream. A synthesis of these two core products, the Jeremiah’s Gelati is the showcase of the menu with layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream, offering nearly limitless flavor combinations. Jeremiah’s franchisees are embedded in the local community and are crucial to helping keep communities shining through tough times. Jeremiah’s wants to continue to expand its footprint so people across America can taste how amazing their treats are and to help entrepreneurs make their dreams come true.

Jeremiah’s is poised to become the premier frozen dessert franchise of the new decade.

For more information about Jeremiah’s, visit www.jeremiahsice.com .

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 23 thriving locations throughout Florida, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises nationwide. Initial expansion plans target the Southern United States, including Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona and Texas. For more information, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of expert financial, growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value and grows small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. Co-founded in 2018 by longtime franchise industry professionals Bryon Stephens and Cameron Cummins, PGP helps emerging franchise brands at their pivotal growth moment through experienced leadership, access to fundamental resources and day-to-day guidance. Jeremiah’s has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) to facilitate nationwide growth.