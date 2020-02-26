James Beard Foundation Announces 2020 Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) The James Beard Foundation announced today its list of Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists in advance of the 30th annual James Beard Awards Presented by Capital One. The prestigious group of semifinalists represents a wide collection of culinary talent, from exceptional chefs and dining destinations across twelve regions to the Best New Restaurant, Outstanding Bar Program, Outstanding Baker, and a Rising Star Chef 30 years of age or under. The full list of 2020 semifinalists can be reviewed at the end of the press release or directly at the James Beard Foundation website.
The Foundation will announce the final nominees for all Award categories during a live press conference in Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in partnership with Constellation Culinary Group. Jeff Guaracino, president and CEO of VISIT PHILADELPHIA®, and Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, will co-host the press conference and corresponding breakfast at The Barnes Foundation.
Nominees for more than 50 awards categories, including Restaurant and Chef, Restaurant Design, and Media will be announced. The event will take place at 9:00 A.M. ET and will be streamed live online (details on the James Beard Foundation website).
Overview of Restaurant and Chef Awards Process
The James Beard Foundation holds an online open call for entries beginning in mid-October of each year. Entries received, along with input solicited from an independent volunteer group of more than 250 panelists around the country, are reviewed by the Restaurant and Chef Committee to determine eligibility and regional representation. Based on the results and eligibility requirements for each award, the committee then produces a nominating ballot that lists the semifinalists in each of the 23 Restaurant and Chef Award categories. The list of semifinalists is then voted on by more than 600 judges from across the country to determine the final nominees in each category. The same group of judges, which comprises leading regional restaurant critics, food and wine editors, culinary educators, and past James Beard Award winners, then votes on the nominees to select the winners. Tabulations to determine the nominees and winners are done by independent auditors EisnerAmper. The governing Awards committee, board of trustees, and staff of the James Beard Foundation do not vote, and the results are kept confidential until the presentation of winners in May. James Beard Awards policies and procedures can be reviewed at jamesbeard.org/awards/policies.
2020 James Beard Awards
Restaurant and Chef Award Semifinalists and Award Criteria
Best New Restaurant
A restaurant opened in 2019 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine and hospitality, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.
- Automatic Seafood & Oysters, Birmingham, AL
- Beit Rima, San Francisco
- The Blind Goat, Houston
- Cocina al Fondo, San Juan, PR
- Cultura, Asheville, NC
- Demi, Minneapolis
- Eem, Portland, OR
- Fox & the Knife, Boston
- Gado Gado, Portland, OR
- Gianna, New Orleans
- Golden Diner, NYC
- Il Nido, Seattle
- iNDO, St. Louis
- Kalaya, Philadelphia
- K?wi, NYC
- Lazy Betty, Atlanta
- Nightshade, Los Angeles
- Oak Hill Café & Farm, Greenville, SC
- Pasjoli, Santa Monica, CA
- Rooster & Owl, Washington, C.
- Saffron De Twah, Detroit
- Salaryman, Dallas
- Squable, Houston
- Sunday Vinyl, Denver
- Tanám, Somerville, MA
- Thamee, Washington, C.
- Thattu, Chicago
- Tzuco, Chicago
- Vecina, Phoenix
- Verjus, San Francisco
Outstanding Baker
A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a retail bakery. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.
- Kim Boyce, Bakeshop, Portland, OR
- Spencer Budros, Pistacia Vera, Columbus, OH
- Evrim Dogu and Evin Dogu, Sub Rosa Bakery, Richmond, VA
- Tova du Plessis, Essen Bakery, Philadelphia
- Graison Gill, Bellegarde Bakery, New Orleans
- Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit, NYC
- Clyde Greenhouse, Kessler Baking Studio, Dallas
- Don Guerra, Barrio Bread, Tucson, AZ
- Briana Holt, Tandem Coffee + Bakery, Portland, ME
- Maura Kilpatrick, Sofra Bakery, Cambridge, MA
- Ayako Kurokawa, Burrow, NYC
- Lisa Ludwinski, Sister Pie, Detroit
- Moshit Mizrachi-Gabbitas, Janjou Pâtisserie, Boise, ID
- David Norman, Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden, Austin
- Taylor Petrehn, 1900 Barker, Lawrence, KS
- Nathaniel Reid, Nathaniel Reid Bakery, Kirkwood, MO
- Avery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos, CA
- Matt Tinder, Saboteur Bakery, Bremerton, WA
- Chris Wilkins, Root Baking Co., Atlanta
- Na Young Ma, Proof Bakery, Los Angeles
Outstanding Bar Program
A restaurant or bar that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the selection, preparation, and serving of cocktails, spirits, and/or beer.
- Anvil Bar & Refuge, Houston
- The Atomic Lounge, Birmingham, AL
- The Baldwin Bar, Woburn, MA
- Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu
- Clavel Mezcaleria, Baltimore
- Colita, Minneapolis
- Existing Conditions, NYC
- Expatriate, Portland, OR
- Horse Inn, Lancaster, PA
- Kimball House, Decatur, GA
- La Factoría, San Juan, PR
- Las Almas Rotas, Dallas
- Leyenda, Brooklyn, NY
- Little Rituals, Phoenix
- Lost Lake, Chicago
- OTOTO, Los Angeles
- Novare Res Bier Café, Portland, ME
- Sugar House, Detroit
- Trick Dog, San Francisco
- Williams & Graham, Denver
Outstanding Chef (Presented by All-Clad Metalcrafters)
A chef who sets high culinary standards and who has served as a positive example for other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years.
- Andrew Carmellini, Locanda Verde, NYC
- Ann Cashion, Johnny’s Half Shell, Washington, C.
- John Fleer, Rhubarb, Asheville, NC
- Nobuo Fukuda, Nobuo at Teeter House, Phoenix
- Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde, Chicago
- Gavin Kaysen, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis
- Melissa Kelly, Primo, Rockland, ME
- David Kinch, Manresa, Los Gatos, CA
- Christopher Kostow, The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, CA
- Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco
- Ludo Lefebvre, Trois Mec, Los Angeles
- Donald Link, Herbsaint, New Orleans
- Maricel Presilla, Cucharamama, Hoboken, NJ
- Missy Robbins, Lilia, NYC
- Gabriel Rucker, Le Pigeon, Portland, OR
- Holly Smith, Cafe Juanita, Kirkland, WA
- Ana Sortun, Oleana, Cambridge, MA
- Vikram Sunderam, Rasika, Washington, C.
- Marc Vetri, Vetri Cucina, Philadelphia
- Justin Yu, Theodore Rex, Houston
Outstanding Hospitality (Presented by American Airlines)
A restaurant in operation for five or more years that demonstrates consistency and exceptional thoughtfulness in hospitality and service.
- 15 Fox Place, Jersey City, NJ
- 1919, San Juan, PR
- Angus Barn Steakhouse, Raleigh, NC
- Black Trumpet Bistro, Portsmouth, NH
- Brigtsen’s, New Orleans
- Canlis, Seattle
- Chez Fonfon, Birmingham, AL
- Dominique Ansel Bakery, NYC
- HOBNOB, Racine, WI
- Hugo’s, Houston
- Kai, Phoenix
- Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop, Charleston, SC
- Love Handle, Indianapolis
- Marcel’s, Washington, C.
- Mi Nidito Restaurant, Tucson, AZ
- Mistral, Boston
- Pekin Noodle Parlor, Butte, MT
- Saison, San Francisco
- Swan Oyster Depot, San Francisco
- Zingerman’s Roadhouse, Ann Arbor, MI
Outstanding Pastry Chef (Presented by Lavazza)
A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a restaurant. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.
- Antonio Bachour, Bachour, Coral Gables, FL
- Neil Blazin, Driftwood Oven, Pittsburgh
- Lincoln Carson, Bon Temps, Los Angeles
- Ali and Kevin Cohane, Persephone, Jackson, WY
- Renae Connolly, Benedetto, Cambridge, MA
- Juan Contreras, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
- Megan Garrelts, Rye, Leawood, KS
- Sylvia Gould, Kool Beanz Cafe, Tallahassee, FL
- Maggie Huff, Homewood, Dallas
- Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles
- Claudia Martinez, Tiny Lou’s, Atlanta
- Mimi Mendoza, Senia, Honolulu
- Diane Moua, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis
- Natasha Pickowicz, Flora Bar, NYC
- Ricardo “Ricchi” Sanchez, Bullion, Dallas
- Emily Spurlin, Lula Cafe, Chicago
- Krystle Swenson, Crawford and Son, Raleigh, NC
- Katherine Thompson, Thompson Italian, Falls Church, VA
- Miro Uskokovic, Gramercy Tavern, NYC
- Country Velador, Super Chunk Sweets & Treats, Scottsdale, AZ
Outstanding Restaurant (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)
A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, service, and operations. Must have been in business 10 or more consecutive years.
- Boka, Chicago
- Bolete, Bethlehem, PA
- FIG, Charleston, SC
- Fore Street, Portland, ME
- Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO
- Hà VL, Portland, OR
- House of Prime Rib, San Francisco
- Jaleo, Washington, C.
- Kogi BBQ, Los Angeles
- Komi, Washington, C.
- La Morada, NYC
- Mai Lee, Brentwood, MO
- Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, Miami
- Neptune Oyster, Boston
- Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix
- The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Houston
- Quince, San Francisco
- Restaurant Alma, Minneapolis
- SriPraPhai, NYC
- Sushi Den, Denver
Outstanding Restaurateur (Presented by Magellan Corporation)
A restaurateur who demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years.
- Paul Bartolotta, The Bartolotta Restaurants, Milwaukee (Ristorante Bartolotta, Harbor House, Lake Park Bistro, and others)
- Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer, JK Food Group, Boston (Little Donkey, Toro, Coppa)
- JoAnn Clevenger, Upperline Restaurant, New Orleans
- Sameer Eid and Samy Eid, Birmingham, MI, and Detroit (Phoenicia, Forest, Leila)
- Benjamin Goldberg and Max Goldberg, Strategic Hospitality, Nashville (The Catbird Seat, The Patterson House, Henrietta Red, and others)
- Ruth Gresser, Pizzeria Paradiso, Washington, D.C. (Pizzeria Paradiso)
- Martha Hoover, Patachou Inc., Indianapolis (Café Patachou, Public Greens, Bar One Fourteen, and others)
- Jennifer Jasinski, Beth Gruitch, Crafted Concepts, Denver (Rioja, Bistro Vendôme, Stoic & Genuine, and others)
- Mike Mastro and Jeff Mastro, Prime Steak Concepts, Scottsdale, AZ (Dominick’s Steakhouse, Steak 44, Ocean 44)
- Thomas McNaughton, David Steele and David White, Ne Timeas Restaurant Group, San Francisco (Flour + Water, Central Kitchen, Trick Dog)
- Larry McGuire, McGuire Moorman Hospitality, Austin (Jeffrey’s, Perla’s, Pool Burger, and others)
- Jay McSharry, Portsmouth, NH (Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Cafe, Vida Cantina, Moxy, and others)
- Ouita Michel, Ouita Michel Family of Restaurants, Lexington, KY (Holly Hill Inn, The Midway Bakery and Cafe, Honeywood, and others)
- Willy Ng, Magic Gourmet Trading, San Francisco (Koi Palace, Dragon Beaux, Palette Tea House)
- Akkapong “Earl” Ninsom, Portland, OR (Langbaan, PaaDee, Hat Yai)
- Steve Palmer, The Indigo Road, Charleston, SC (Indaco, The Macintosh, O-Ku Sushi, and others)
- Alex Raij and Eder Montero, NYC (La Vara, Saint Julivert Fisherie, Txikito)
- Cookie Till, Margate, NJ (Steve and Cookie’s, Ventnor No. 7311)
- Tracy Vaught, H Town Restaurant Group, Houston (Hugo’s, Xochi, Caracol, and others)
- Jason Wang, Xi’an Famous Foods, NYC
Outstanding Wine Program
A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in wine service through a carefully considered wine list and a well-informed approach to helping customers choose and drink wine.
- Bacchanal, New Orleans
- Beholder, Indianapolis
- Canard, Portland, OR
- COTE, NYC
- Death & Taxes, Raleigh, NC
- element 47 at The Little Nell, Aspen, CO
- Flight Wine Bar, Washington,C.
- FnB, Scottsdale, AZ
- Great China, Berkeley, CA
- Grill 23, Boston
- henry, Boston
- Le Caveau, Philadelphia
- L’Oursin, Seattle
- Lucky Palace, Bossier City, LA
- Miller Union, Atlanta
- The Morris, San Francisco
- Night + Market Sahm, Venice, CA
- Ops, NYC
- Rosie Cannonball, Houston
- Spiaggia, Chicago
Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Producer
A beer, wine, or spirits producer who demonstrates consistency and exceptional skill in his or her craft.
- Scott Blackwell and Ann Marshall, High Wire Distilling Co., Charleston, SC
- Jean Broillet IV, Tired Hands Brewing Company, Ardmore, PA
- Cathy Corison, Corison Winery, St. Helena, CA
- Brianne Day, Day Wines, Dundee, OR
- Austin Evans and Richard Patrick Jr., Cathead Distillery, Jackson, MS
- David Favela, Border X Brewing, San Diego
- Aaron Fox and Daniel de la Nuez, Forthave Spirits, NYC
- Deirdre Heekin, La Garagista Farm + Winery, Barnard, VT
- Nancy Irelan and Mike Schnelle, Red Tail Ridge Winery, Penn Yan, NY
- Marika Josephson and Aaron Kleidon, Scratch Brewing Company, Ava, IL
- Drew Kulsveen, Willett Distillery, Bardstown, KY
- Todd Leopold and Scott Leopold, Leopold Bros., Denver
- Steve Luke, Cloudburst Brewing, Seattle
- André Hueston Mack, Maison Noir Wines, McMinnville, OR
- Kim McPherson, McPherson Cellars, Lubbock, TX
- Amanda and Stephen Paul, Whiskey Del Bac, Tucson, AZ
- Yoshihiro Sako, Den Sake Brewery, Oakland, CA
- Jeffrey Stuffings and Michael Stuffings, Jester King Brewery, Austin
- Rutger de Vink, RdV Vineyards, Delaplane, VA
- Lance Winters, George Spirits, Alameda, CA
Rising Star Chef of the Year (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water) A chef age 30 or younger who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.
- Will Aghajanian and Liz Johnson, The Catbird Seat, Nashville
- Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, C.
- Nick Bognar, iNDO, St. Louis
- Trigg Brown, Win Son, Brooklyn, NY
- Ana Castro, Thalia, New Orleans
- Valerie Chang, ITAMAE, Miami
- Bria Downey, Clay Pigeon Food & Drink, Fort Worth, TX
- Alisha Elenz, mfk./Bar Biscay, Chicago
- Robbie Felice, Viaggio Ristorante, Wayne, NJ
- Rikki Giambruno, Hyacinth, Paul, MN
- Mariana Gonzalez-Trasvina, Bar ‘Cino, Newport, RI
- Jesse Ito, Royal Izakaya, Philadelphia
- Matthew Kammerer, Harbor House Inn, Elk, CA
- Zoë Kanan, Simon & The Whale, NYC
- Liz Kenyon, Rupee Bar, Seattle
- Jeanine Lamadieu, Y?gen, Chicago
- Irene Li, Mei Mei, Boston
- Gaby Maeda, State Bird Provisions, San Francisco
- Daniela Moreira, Timber Pizza Co., Washington, C.
- Henry Moso, Kabooki Sushi, Orlando, FL
- Shota Nakajima, Adana, Seattle
- Austin Nickel, Spuntino, Denver
- Johnny Ortiz, /Shed, La Madera, NM
- Lena Sareini, Selden Standard, Detroit
- Ashleigh Shanti, Benne on Eagle, Asheville, NC
- Maricela Vega, 8ARM, Atlanta
- Paola Velez, Kith/Kin, Washington, C.
- Jon Yao, Kato, Los Angeles
Best Chefs (Presented by Capital One)
Chefs who set high culinary standards and also demonstrate integrity and admirable leadership skills in their respective regions. A nominee may be from any kind of dining establishment but must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.
Best Chef: California
- Genet Agonafer, Meals by Genet, Los Angeles
- Kim Alter, Nightbird, San Francisco
- Val M. Cantu, Californios, San Francisco
- Rocío Camacho, La Diosa de los Moles, Paramount, CA
- Gabriela Cámara, Cala, San Francisco
- Josef Centeno, Orsa & Winston, Los Angeles
- Jeremy Fox, Birdie G’s, Santa Monica, CA
- Brandon Go, Hayato, Los Angeles
- Brandon Jew, Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco
- Jessica Koslow, Sqirl, Los Angeles
- Mourad Lahlou, Mourad, San Francisco
- Mei Lin, Nightshade, Los Angeles
- Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis, Bavel, Los Angeles
- Niki Nakayama, n/naka, Los Angeles
- Brandon Rodgers and Ian Scaramuzza, In Situ, San Francisco
- Carlos Salgado, Taco María, Costa Mesa, CA
- Joshua Skenes, Angler, San Francisco
- James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, CA
- Karen Taylor Waikiki, El Molino Central, Boyes Hot Springs, CA
- Pim Techamuanvivit, Kin Khao, San Francisco
Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
- James Anderson, Ray Ray’s Hog Pit, Columbus, OH
- Abra Berens, Granor Farm, Three Oaks, MI
- Thai Dang, HaiSous, Chicago
- Brian Jupiter, Frontier, Chicago
- Gene Kato, Momotaro, Chicago
- Ji Hye Kim, Miss Kim, Ann Arbor, MI
- Jason Hammel, Lula Cafe, Chicago
- Andy Hollyday, Selden Standard, Detroit
- Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky, and Kenny Scott, Larder Delicatessen & Bakery, Cleveland
- Abbi Merriss, Bluebeard, Indianapolis
- Ethan Pikas, Cellar Door Provisions, Chicago
- Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago
- Ryan Santos, Please, Cincinnati
- John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth, Chicago
- James Rigato, Mabel Gray, Hazel Park, MI
- Mike Ransom, Ima, Detroit
- Mariya Russell, Kikk?, Chicago
- Sarah Welch, Marrow, Detroit
- Erick Williams, Virtue, Chicago
- Lee Wolen, Boka, Chicago
Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
- Victor Albisu, Poca Madre, Washington, C.
- Joey Baldino, Zeppoli, Collingswood, NJ
- Sunny Baweja, Lehja, Richmond, VA
- Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, C.
- Peter and Lisa Chang, Mama Chang, Fairfax, VA
- Zenebech Dessu, Zenebech Restaurant, Washington, C.
- Nicholas Elmi, Laurel, Philadelphia
- Christian Frangiadis, Spork, Pittsburgh
- Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer, Canal House Station, Milford, NJ
- Matthew Kern, Heirloom, Lewes, DE
- Rich Landau, Vedge, Philadelphia
- Danny Lee, Anju, Washington, C.
- Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa, Philadelphia
- Taylor Mason, Luca, Lancaster, PA
- Cagla Onal-Urel, Green Almond Pantry, Washington, C.
- Peter Prime, Cane, Washington, C.
- Dan Richer, Razza, Jersey City, NJ
- Jon Sybert, Tail Up Goat, Washington,C.
- Cindy Wolf, Charleston, Baltimore
- Wei Zhu, Chengdu Gourmet, Pittsburgh
Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)
- Dane Baldwin, The Diplomat, Milwaukee
- Andrea Baumgardner, BernBaum’s, Fargo, ND
- Karen Bell, Bavette La Boucherie, Milwaukee
- Steven Brown, Tilia, Minneapolis
- Michael Corvino, Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, Kansas City, MO
- Daniel del Prado, Martina, Minneapolis
- Linda Duerr, The Restaurant at 1900, Mission Woods, KS
- Michael Gallina, Vicia, St. Louis
- Nicholas Goellner, The Antler Room, Kansas City, MO
- Vaughn Good, Fox and Pearl, Kansas City, MO
- Lona Luo, Lona’s Lil Eats, St. Louis
- Benjamin Maides, Au Courant Regional Kitchen, Omaha, NE
- Jamie Malone, Grand Café, Minneapolis
- Jesse Mendica, Olive + Oak, Webster Groves, MO
- Loryn Nalic, Balkan Treat Box, Webster Groves, MO
- Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis
- Sean Pharr, Mint Mark, Madison, WI
- Joe Tripp, Harbinger, Des Moines, IA
- Hai Truong, Ngon Vietnamese Bistro, Paul, MN
- David Utterback, Yoshitomo, Omaha, NE
Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)
- Carrie Baird, Bar Dough, Denver
- Jen Castle and Blake Spalding, Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm, Boulder, UT
- Jeff Drew, Snake River Grill, Jackson, WY
- Nick Fahs, David Barboza and Mike Blocher, Table X, Salt Lake City
- Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora, CO
- Briar Handly, Handle, Park City, UT
- Duncan Holmes, Beckon, Denver
- Peggi Ince-Whiting, Kyoto Japanese Restaurant, Salt Lake City
- Suchada Johnson, Teton Thai, Teton Village, WY
- Sarah Kelly, Petite 4, Boise, ID
- Tommy Lee, Hop Alley, Denver
- Brother Luck, Four by Brother Luck, Colorado Springs, CO
- Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar, Grand Junction, CO
- Cindhura Reddy, Spuntino, Denver
- Dana Rodriguez, Super Mega Bien, Denver
- Moudi Sbeity and Derek Kitchen, Laziz Kitchen, Salt Lake City
- Nick Steen, Walkers Grill, Billings, MT
- Dave Wells, Tasting Room at Chico Hot Springs Resort & Spa, Pray, MT
- Kelly Whitaker, The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver
- Luis Young, Penrose Room, Colorado Springs, CO
Best Chef: New York State
- Einat Admony, Balaboosta, NYC
- Albert Bartley, Top Taste, Kingston, NY
- Emma Bengtsson, Aquavit, NYC
- Nick Curtola, The Four Horsemen, NYC
- David DiBari, The Cookery, Dobbs Ferry, NY
- Eric Gao, O Mandarin, Hartsdale, NY
- Sean Gray, Momofuku Ko, NYC
- Brooks Headley, Superiority Burger, NYC
- Jenny Kwak, Haenyeo, NYC
- Chintan Pandya, Adda, NYC
- Kyo Pang, Kopitiam, NYC
- Junghyun Park, Atomix, NYC
- Carla Perez-Gallardo and Hannah Black, Lil’ Deb’s Oasis, Hudson, NY
- Erik Ramirez, Llama Inn, NYC
- Ann Redding and Matt Danzer, Uncle Boons, NYC
- Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli, Don Angie, NYC
- Daniela Soto-Innes, ATLA, NYC
- Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske, Wildair, NYC
- Alex Stupak, Empellón, NYC
- Helen You, Dumpling Galaxy, NYC
Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)
- Tyler Anderson, Millwright’s Restaurant, Simsbury, CT
- Tracy Chang, Pagu, Cambridge, MA
- Cara Chigazola Tobin, Honey Road, Burlington, VT
- Vien Dobui, CÔNG TU BOˆT, Portland, ME
- Carl Dooley, The Table at Season to Taste, Cambridge, MA
- Tiffani Faison, Orfano, Boston
- Devin Finigan, Aragosta at Goose Cove, Deer Isle, ME
- Erin French, The Lost Kitchen, Freedom, ME
- Mayumi Hattori, The Club Car, Nantucket, MA
- Seizi Imura, Cafe Sushi, Cambridge, MA
- Ben Jackson, Drifters Wife, Portland, ME
- Krista Kern Desjarlais, The Purple House, North Yarmouth, ME
- James Mark, Big King, Providence
- Greg Mitchell and Chad Conley, Palace Diner, Biddeford, ME
- Ravin Nakjaroen, Long Grain, Camden, ME
- Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville, MA
- David Vargas, Vida Cantina, Portsmouth, NH
- Derek Wagner, Nicks on Broadway, Providence
- Douglass Williams, MIDA, Boston
Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)
- Chera Amlag, Hood Famous Cafe + Bar, Seattle
- Jay Blackinton, Hogstone’s Wood Oven, Orcas Island, WA
- Peter Cho, Han Oak, Portland, OR
- Logan Cox, Homer, Seattle
- Gregory Gourdet, Departure, Portland, OR
- Sun Hong, By Tae, Seattle
- Chris Kajioka and Anthony Rush, Senia, Honolulu
- Mitch Mayers, Sawyer, Seattle
- Katy Millard, Coquine, Portland, OR
- Sarah Minnick, Lovely’s Fifty Fifty, Portland, OR
- Kristen Murray, MÅURICE, Portland, OR
- Keiji Nakazawa, Sushi Sho, Waikiki Beach, HI
- Ryan Roadhouse, Nodoguro, Portland, OR
- Beau Schooler, In Bocca Al Lupo, Juneau, AK
- Sheldon Simeon, Lineage, Wailea, HI
- Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi, Seattle
- Naoko Tamura, Shizuku, Portland, OR
- Aaron Verzosa, Archipelago, Seattle
- Chad White, Zona Blanca, Spokane, WA
- Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle
Best Chef: South (AL, AR, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, FL, LA, MS)
- Blake Aguillard and William “Trey” Smith, Saint-Germain, New Orleans
- Lindsay Autry, The Regional Kitchen & Public House, West Palm Beach, FL
- Bill Briand, Fisher’s Upstairs at Orange Beach Marina, Orange Beach, AL
- Paxx Caraballo Moll, Jungle BaoBao, San Juan, PR
- Derek Emerson, CAET, Ridgeland, MS
- Jose Enrique, Jose Enrique, San Juan, PR
- Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus, Coquette, New Orleans
- Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer, Boia De, Miami
- Hao Gong, LUVI Restaurant, New Orleans
- Michael Gulotta, Maypop, New Orleans
- Mason Hereford, Turkey and the Wolf, New Orleans
- Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s Restaurant, Homewood, AL
- Natalia Lucía Vallejo, Cocina al Fondo, San Juan, PR
- Duane Nutter, Southern National, Mobile, AL
- Niven Patel, Ghee, Miami
- Rafael Rios, Yeyo’s Mexican Grill, Bentonville, AR
- Austin Sumrall, White Pillars, Biloxi, MS
- Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery, New Orleans
Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)
- Katie Button, Cúrate, Asheville, NC
- Gregory Collier, Uptown Yolk, Charlotte, NC
- Adam Cooke, Topsoil Kitchen & Market, Travelers Rest, SC
- Cassidee Dabney, The Barn at Blackberry Farm, Walland, TN
- Steven Devereaux Greene, Herons at The Umstead Hotel and Spa, Cary, NC
- Bryan Furman, B’s Cracklin’ Barbecue, Atlanta
- Josh Habiger, Bastion, Nashville
- Meherwan Irani, Chai Pani, Asheville, NC
- Kevin Johnson, The Grocery, Charleston, SC
- Philip Krajeck, FOLK, Nashville
- Joe Kindred, Kindred, Davidson, NC
- Cheetie Kumar, Garland, Raleigh, NC
- Jiyeon Lee and Cody Taylor, Heirloom Market BBQ, Atlanta
- Leonard Lewis, Bones, Atlanta
- Ricky Moore, Saltbox Seafood Joint, Durham, NC
- Annie Pettry, Decca, Louisville, KY
- Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman, Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Memphis, TN
- Julia Sullivan, Henrietta Red, Nashville
- Viviek Surti, Tailor, Nashville
- Shamil Velazquez, Delaney Oyster House, Charleston, SC
Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)
- Lisa Becklund, Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy, Depew, OK
- Nicole Brisson, Locale, Las Vegas
- Jeff Chanchaleune, Gun Izakaya, Oklahoma City
- Alan Ji, Mott 32, Las Vegas
- Stephen Jones, The Larder + The Delta, Phoenix
- Shinji Kurita, Shinbay Omakase Room, Scottsdale, AZ
- Danielle Leoni, The Breadfruit & Rum Bar, Phoenix
- Maria Mazon, BOCA Tacos y Tequila, Tucson, AZ
- Josie and Teako Nunn, Sparky’s Burgers, Barbeque, & Espresso, Hatch, NM
- Fernando Olea, Sazón Restaurant, Sante Fe
- Jonathan Perno, Campo at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM
- Chrysa Robertson, Rancho Pinot, Scottsdale, AZ
- Silvana Salcido Esparza, Barrio Café Gran Reserva, Phoenix
- Samantha Sanz, Talavera, Scottsdale, AZ
- Jeff Smedstad, Elote Cafe, Sedona, AZ
- Kevin Snell, Amelia’s, Tulsa, OK
- Ryan Swanson, Kai, Gila River Indian Community, Chandler, AZ
- James Trees, Esther’s Kitchen, Las Vegas
Best Chef: Texas
- Dawn Burrell, Kulture, Houston
- Kevin Fink, Emmer & Rye, Austin
- Michael Fojtasek, Olamaie, Austin
- Alexandra Gates, Cochineal, Marfa, TX
- Manabu Horiuchi, Kata Robata, Houston
- Anita Jaisinghani, Pondicheri, Houston
- Molly McCook, Ellerbe Fine Foods, Fort Worth, TX
- Steve McHugh, Cured, San Antonio
- Aldo Mora, Cafe Central, El Paso, TX
- Trong Nguyen, Crawfish & Noodles, Houston
- Misti Norris, Petra and the Beast, Dallas
- Alex Paredes, Carnitas Lonja, San Antonio
- Esaul Ramos, 2M Smokehouse, San Antonio
- Regino Rojas, Revolver Taco Lounge, Dallas
- Teiichi Sakurai, Tei-An, Dallas
- Donny Sirisavath, Khao Noodle Shop, Dallas
- Norma Frances “Tootsie” Tomanetz, Snow’s BBQ, Lexington, TX
- Jason Vaughan, Nancy’s Hustle, Houston
- Iliana de la Vega, El Naranjo, Austin
- Laurie Williamson, Rancho Loma, Talpa, TX
About the 2020 James Beard Awards
The 2020 James Beard Awards will mark the 30th anniversary of America’s most coveted and comprehensive honors for chefs, restaurants, journalists, authors, and other leaders in the food and beverage industry.
Throughout their three-decade history, the Beard Awards have both sparked and reflected trends in America’s food culture. To commemorate the past, honor the present, and look to the future, the Foundation is celebrating the semifinalists, nominees, winners, events, and milestones that have created the dynamic and ever enlightening food and restaurant community we have today.
Embodying the Foundation’s Good Food for Good mantra, the James Beard Awards support sustainability, gender equality, inclusion, equity, and access for all. As the preeminent benchmark for culinary excellence, the Awards will continue to support the James Beard Foundation’s mission to make America’s food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone: celebrating the past while championing the future.
The Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists will be announced on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Nominees for all award categories will be revealed on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Philadelphia at The Barnes Foundation in partnership with VISIT PHILADELPHIA®. The celebrations will begin in New York City on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the James Beard Foundation Media Awards presented in association with HOUSTON FIRST©, an exclusive event honoring the nation’s top cookbook authors, culinary broadcast producers and hosts, and food journalists that will take place at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers.
The events then move to Chicago with the Leadership Awards Dinner, presented in association with Deloitte, taking place on Sunday, May 3, 2020, where honorees will be recognized for their work in creating a more healthful, sustainable, and just food world. The James Beard Awards Gala will take place on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. During the event, which is open to the public, awards for the Restaurant and Chef and Restaurant Design categories will be handed out, along with special achievement awards Lifetime Achievement, Design Icon, and America’s Classics. A gala reception will immediately follow, featuring top chefs and beverage professionals from across the country.
For the first year ever the James Beard Awards House Presented by Capital One, official credit card and banking partner of the Foundation, will bring a dynamic, central gathering place during the Awards weekend, open Sunday, May 3, and Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Old Post Office (433 W. Van Buren Street, Chicago, IL). The Awards House will offer guests attending the awards, members of the industry, and general public a chance to engage in programming that will include talks focusing on issues that affect the community such as racial equity, sustainability, wine tariffs, and more. Local partners Choose Chicago, The Illinois Restaurant Association (IRA), Chicago Council on Global Affairs, and multiple Chicago-based restaurant groups and chefs will take up residency in fun and delicious ways. A co-working space, a media lounge, hospitality and bar areas, and one-off events with sponsors and friends of the Foundation will be plentiful. A special 30th anniversary photo exhibit created by photographer Melanie Dunea featuring past James Beard Award Winners and milestones will be open to guests. The full list of events and programming will be continually updated on the Foundation’s website, and ticket information is forthcoming.
The 2020 James Beard Awards are presented by Capital One, the official credit card and banking partner of the James Beard Foundation. Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, Capital One cardholders enjoy exclusive access across signature James Beard Foundation programs including the Taste America tour, JBF Greens: Foodies Under Forty, and the iconic James Beard House.
The James Beard Awards are proudly hosted by Choose Chicago and the Illinois Restaurant Association and presented in association with Chicago O’Hare and Midway International Airports and Magellan Corporation, as well as the following partners: Premier Sponsors: All-Clad Metalcrafters, American Airlines, the official airline of the James Beard Foundation, HMSHost, Lavazza, S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water; Supporting Sponsors: Marriott Bonvoy, National Restaurant Association®, Skuna Bay Salmon, Tabasco® Sauce, Valrhona, White Claw® Hard Seltzer, Windstar Cruises, the official cruise line of the James Beard Foundation; Gala Reception Sponsors: Ecolab, Front of the House®, Kendall College, with additional support from VerTerra Dinnerware. Intersport is the Official Broadcast Partner of the 2020 James Beard Awards.
Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards recognize culinary professionals for excellence and achievement in their fields and further the Foundation’s mission to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone. The first James Beard Awards were given in 1991. The James Beard Awards are governed by the volunteer Awards Committee. Each Awards program (Restaurants and Chefs, Books, Journalism, Design, Broadcast Media, and Leadership) has its own subcommittee made up of industry professionals who volunteer their time to oversee the policies, procedures, and selection of judges for their respective Awards programs. All James Beard Award winners receive a certificate and a medallion engraved with the James Beard Foundation Awards insignia.
About the James Beard Foundation
The James Beard Foundation’s mission is to promote Good Food for Good. For more than 30 years, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. Through the James Beard Awards, unique dining experiences at the James Beard House and around the country, scholarships, hands-on learning, and a variety of industry programs that educate and empower leaders in our community, the Foundation has built a platform for chefs and asserted the power of gastronomy to drive behavior, culture, and policy change around food. To that end, the Foundation has also created signature impact-oriented initiatives that include our Women’s Leadership Programs, aimed at addressing the gender imbalance in the culinary industry; advocacy training through our Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change; and the James Beard Foundation Leadership Awards, which shine a spotlight on successful change makers. The organization is committed to giving chefs and their colleagues a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. For more information, please visit jamesbeard.org and follow @beardfoundation on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
About Capital One
At Capital One we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com/access.
