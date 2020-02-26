James Beard Foundation Announces 2020 Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The James Beard Foundation announced today its list of Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists in advance of the 30th annual James Beard Awards Presented by Capital One. The prestigious group of semifinalists represents a wide collection of culinary talent, from exceptional chefs and dining destinations across twelve regions to the Best New Restaurant, Outstanding Bar Program, Outstanding Baker, and a Rising Star Chef 30 years of age or under. The full list of 2020 semifinalists can be reviewed at the end of the press release or directly at the James Beard Foundation website .

The Foundation will announce the final nominees for all Award categories during a live press conference in Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in partnership with Constellation Culinary Group. Jeff Guaracino, president and CEO of VISIT PHILADELPHIA®, and Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, will co-host the press conference and corresponding breakfast at The Barnes Foundation.

Nominees for more than 50 awards categories, including Restaurant and Chef, Restaurant Design, and Media will be announced. The event will take place at 9:00 A.M. ET and will be streamed live online (details on the James Beard Foundation website ).

Overview of Restaurant and Chef Awards Process

The James Beard Foundation holds an online open call for entries beginning in mid-October of each year. Entries received, along with input solicited from an independent volunteer group of more than 250 panelists around the country, are reviewed by the Restaurant and Chef Committee to determine eligibility and regional representation. Based on the results and eligibility requirements for each award, the committee then produces a nominating ballot that lists the semifinalists in each of the 23 Restaurant and Chef Award categories. The list of semifinalists is then voted on by more than 600 judges from across the country to determine the final nominees in each category. The same group of judges, which comprises leading regional restaurant critics, food and wine editors, culinary educators, and past James Beard Award winners, then votes on the nominees to select the winners. Tabulations to determine the nominees and winners are done by independent auditors EisnerAmper. The governing Awards committee, board of trustees, and staff of the James Beard Foundation do not vote, and the results are kept confidential until the presentation of winners in May. James Beard Awards policies and procedures can be reviewed at jamesbeard.org/awards/policies .

2020 James Beard Awards

Restaurant and Chef Award Semifinalists and Award Criteria

Best New Restaurant

A restaurant opened in 2019 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine and hospitality, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Automatic Seafood & Oysters, Birmingham, AL

Beit Rima, San Francisco

The Blind Goat, Houston

Cocina al Fondo, San Juan, PR

Cultura, Asheville, NC

Demi, Minneapolis

Eem, Portland, OR

Fox & the Knife, Boston

Gado Gado, Portland, OR

Gianna, New Orleans

Golden Diner, NYC

Il Nido, Seattle

iNDO, St. Louis

Kalaya, Philadelphia

K?wi, NYC

Lazy Betty, Atlanta

Nightshade, Los Angeles

Oak Hill Café & Farm, Greenville, SC

Pasjoli, Santa Monica, CA

Rooster & Owl, Washington, C.

Saffron De Twah, Detroit

Salaryman, Dallas

Squable, Houston

Sunday Vinyl, Denver

Tanám, Somerville, MA

Thamee, Washington, C.

Thattu, Chicago

Tzuco, Chicago

Vecina, Phoenix

Verjus, San Francisco

Outstanding Baker

A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a retail bakery. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.

Kim Boyce, Bakeshop, Portland, OR

Spencer Budros, Pistacia Vera, Columbus, OH

Evrim Dogu and Evin Dogu, Sub Rosa Bakery, Richmond, VA

Tova du Plessis, Essen Bakery, Philadelphia

Graison Gill, Bellegarde Bakery, New Orleans

Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit, NYC

Clyde Greenhouse, Kessler Baking Studio, Dallas

Don Guerra, Barrio Bread, Tucson, AZ

Briana Holt, Tandem Coffee + Bakery, Portland, ME

Maura Kilpatrick, Sofra Bakery, Cambridge, MA

Ayako Kurokawa, Burrow, NYC

Lisa Ludwinski, Sister Pie, Detroit

Moshit Mizrachi-Gabbitas, Janjou Pâtisserie, Boise, ID

David Norman, Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden, Austin

Taylor Petrehn, 1900 Barker, Lawrence, KS

Nathaniel Reid, Nathaniel Reid Bakery, Kirkwood, MO

Avery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos, CA

Matt Tinder, Saboteur Bakery, Bremerton, WA

Chris Wilkins, Root Baking Co., Atlanta

Na Young Ma, Proof Bakery, Los Angeles

Outstanding Bar Program

A restaurant or bar that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the selection, preparation, and serving of cocktails, spirits, and/or beer.

Anvil Bar & Refuge, Houston

The Atomic Lounge, Birmingham, AL

The Baldwin Bar, Woburn, MA

Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu

Clavel Mezcaleria, Baltimore

Colita, Minneapolis

Existing Conditions, NYC

Expatriate, Portland, OR

Horse Inn, Lancaster, PA

Kimball House, Decatur, GA

La Factoría, San Juan, PR

Las Almas Rotas, Dallas

Leyenda, Brooklyn, NY

Little Rituals, Phoenix

Lost Lake, Chicago

OTOTO, Los Angeles

Novare Res Bier Café, Portland, ME

Sugar House, Detroit

Trick Dog, San Francisco

Williams & Graham, Denver

Outstanding Chef (Presented by All-Clad Metalcrafters)

A chef who sets high culinary standards and who has served as a positive example for other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years.

Andrew Carmellini, Locanda Verde, NYC

Ann Cashion, Johnny’s Half Shell, Washington, C.

John Fleer, Rhubarb, Asheville, NC

Nobuo Fukuda, Nobuo at Teeter House, Phoenix

Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde, Chicago

Gavin Kaysen, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis

Melissa Kelly, Primo, Rockland, ME

David Kinch, Manresa, Los Gatos, CA

Christopher Kostow, The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, CA

Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco

Ludo Lefebvre, Trois Mec, Los Angeles

Donald Link, Herbsaint, New Orleans

Maricel Presilla, Cucharamama, Hoboken, NJ

Missy Robbins, Lilia, NYC

Gabriel Rucker, Le Pigeon, Portland, OR

Holly Smith, Cafe Juanita, Kirkland, WA

Ana Sortun, Oleana, Cambridge, MA

Vikram Sunderam, Rasika, Washington, C.

Marc Vetri, Vetri Cucina, Philadelphia

Justin Yu, Theodore Rex, Houston

Outstanding Hospitality (Presented by American Airlines)

A restaurant in operation for five or more years that demonstrates consistency and exceptional thoughtfulness in hospitality and service.

15 Fox Place, Jersey City, NJ

1919, San Juan, PR

Angus Barn Steakhouse, Raleigh, NC

Black Trumpet Bistro, Portsmouth, NH

Brigtsen’s, New Orleans

Canlis, Seattle

Chez Fonfon, Birmingham, AL

Dominique Ansel Bakery, NYC

HOBNOB, Racine, WI

Hugo’s, Houston

Kai, Phoenix

Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop, Charleston, SC

Love Handle, Indianapolis

Marcel’s, Washington, C.

Mi Nidito Restaurant, Tucson, AZ

Mistral, Boston

Pekin Noodle Parlor, Butte, MT

Saison, San Francisco

Swan Oyster Depot, San Francisco

Zingerman’s Roadhouse, Ann Arbor, MI

Outstanding Pastry Chef (Presented by Lavazza)

A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a restaurant. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.

Antonio Bachour, Bachour, Coral Gables, FL

Neil Blazin, Driftwood Oven, Pittsburgh

Lincoln Carson, Bon Temps, Los Angeles

Ali and Kevin Cohane, Persephone, Jackson, WY

Renae Connolly, Benedetto, Cambridge, MA

Juan Contreras, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Megan Garrelts, Rye, Leawood, KS

Sylvia Gould, Kool Beanz Cafe, Tallahassee, FL

Maggie Huff, Homewood, Dallas

Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles

Claudia Martinez, Tiny Lou’s, Atlanta

Mimi Mendoza, Senia, Honolulu

Diane Moua, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis

Natasha Pickowicz, Flora Bar, NYC

Ricardo “Ricchi” Sanchez, Bullion, Dallas

Emily Spurlin, Lula Cafe, Chicago

Krystle Swenson, Crawford and Son, Raleigh, NC

Katherine Thompson, Thompson Italian, Falls Church, VA

Miro Uskokovic, Gramercy Tavern, NYC

Country Velador, Super Chunk Sweets & Treats, Scottsdale, AZ

Outstanding Restaurant (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, service, and operations. Must have been in business 10 or more consecutive years.

Boka, Chicago

Bolete, Bethlehem, PA

FIG, Charleston, SC

Fore Street, Portland, ME

Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO

Hà VL, Portland, OR

House of Prime Rib, San Francisco

Jaleo, Washington, C.

Kogi BBQ, Los Angeles

Komi, Washington, C.

La Morada, NYC

Mai Lee, Brentwood, MO

Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, Miami

Neptune Oyster, Boston

Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix

The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Houston

Quince, San Francisco

Restaurant Alma, Minneapolis

SriPraPhai, NYC

Sushi Den, Denver

Outstanding Restaurateur (Presented by Magellan Corporation)

A restaurateur who demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years.

Paul Bartolotta, The Bartolotta Restaurants, Milwaukee (Ristorante Bartolotta, Harbor House, Lake Park Bistro, and others)

Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer, JK Food Group, Boston (Little Donkey, Toro, Coppa)

JoAnn Clevenger, Upperline Restaurant, New Orleans

Sameer Eid and Samy Eid, Birmingham, MI, and Detroit (Phoenicia, Forest, Leila)

Benjamin Goldberg and Max Goldberg, Strategic Hospitality, Nashville (The Catbird Seat, The Patterson House, Henrietta Red, and others)

Ruth Gresser, Pizzeria Paradiso, Washington, D.C. (Pizzeria Paradiso)

Martha Hoover, Patachou Inc., Indianapolis (Café Patachou, Public Greens, Bar One Fourteen, and others)

Jennifer Jasinski, Beth Gruitch, Crafted Concepts, Denver (Rioja, Bistro Vendôme, Stoic & Genuine, and others)

Mike Mastro and Jeff Mastro, Prime Steak Concepts, Scottsdale, AZ (Dominick’s Steakhouse, Steak 44, Ocean 44)

Thomas McNaughton, David Steele and David White, Ne Timeas Restaurant Group, San Francisco (Flour + Water, Central Kitchen, Trick Dog)

Larry McGuire, McGuire Moorman Hospitality, Austin (Jeffrey’s, Perla’s, Pool Burger, and others)

Jay McSharry, Portsmouth, NH (Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Cafe, Vida Cantina, Moxy, and others)

Ouita Michel, Ouita Michel Family of Restaurants, Lexington, KY (Holly Hill Inn, The Midway Bakery and Cafe, Honeywood, and others)

Willy Ng, Magic Gourmet Trading, San Francisco (Koi Palace, Dragon Beaux, Palette Tea House)

Akkapong “Earl” Ninsom, Portland, OR (Langbaan, PaaDee, Hat Yai)

Steve Palmer, The Indigo Road, Charleston, SC (Indaco, The Macintosh, O-Ku Sushi, and others)

Alex Raij and Eder Montero, NYC (La Vara, Saint Julivert Fisherie, Txikito)

Cookie Till, Margate, NJ (Steve and Cookie’s, Ventnor No. 7311)

Tracy Vaught, H Town Restaurant Group, Houston (Hugo’s, Xochi, Caracol, and others)

Jason Wang, Xi’an Famous Foods, NYC

Outstanding Wine Program

A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in wine service through a carefully considered wine list and a well-informed approach to helping customers choose and drink wine.

Bacchanal, New Orleans

Beholder, Indianapolis

Canard, Portland, OR

COTE, NYC

Death & Taxes, Raleigh, NC

element 47 at The Little Nell, Aspen, CO

Flight Wine Bar, Washington,C.

FnB, Scottsdale, AZ

Great China, Berkeley, CA

Grill 23, Boston

henry, Boston

Le Caveau, Philadelphia

L’Oursin, Seattle

Lucky Palace, Bossier City, LA

Miller Union, Atlanta

The Morris, San Francisco

Night + Market Sahm, Venice, CA

Ops, NYC

Rosie Cannonball, Houston

Spiaggia, Chicago

Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Producer

A beer, wine, or spirits producer who demonstrates consistency and exceptional skill in his or her craft.

Scott Blackwell and Ann Marshall, High Wire Distilling Co., Charleston, SC

Jean Broillet IV, Tired Hands Brewing Company, Ardmore, PA

Cathy Corison, Corison Winery, St. Helena, CA

Brianne Day, Day Wines, Dundee, OR

Austin Evans and Richard Patrick Jr., Cathead Distillery, Jackson, MS

David Favela, Border X Brewing, San Diego

Aaron Fox and Daniel de la Nuez, Forthave Spirits, NYC

Deirdre Heekin, La Garagista Farm + Winery, Barnard, VT

Nancy Irelan and Mike Schnelle, Red Tail Ridge Winery, Penn Yan, NY

Marika Josephson and Aaron Kleidon, Scratch Brewing Company, Ava, IL

Drew Kulsveen, Willett Distillery, Bardstown, KY

Todd Leopold and Scott Leopold, Leopold Bros., Denver

Steve Luke, Cloudburst Brewing, Seattle

André Hueston Mack, Maison Noir Wines, McMinnville, OR

Kim McPherson, McPherson Cellars, Lubbock, TX

Amanda and Stephen Paul, Whiskey Del Bac, Tucson, AZ

Yoshihiro Sako, Den Sake Brewery, Oakland, CA

Jeffrey Stuffings and Michael Stuffings, Jester King Brewery, Austin

Rutger de Vink, RdV Vineyards, Delaplane, VA

Lance Winters, George Spirits, Alameda, CA

Rising Star Chef of the Year (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water) A chef age 30 or younger who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Will Aghajanian and Liz Johnson, The Catbird Seat, Nashville

Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, C.

Nick Bognar, iNDO, St. Louis

Trigg Brown, Win Son, Brooklyn, NY

Ana Castro, Thalia, New Orleans

Valerie Chang, ITAMAE, Miami

Bria Downey, Clay Pigeon Food & Drink, Fort Worth, TX

Alisha Elenz, mfk./Bar Biscay, Chicago

Robbie Felice, Viaggio Ristorante, Wayne, NJ

Rikki Giambruno, Hyacinth, Paul, MN

Mariana Gonzalez-Trasvina, Bar ‘Cino, Newport, RI

Jesse Ito, Royal Izakaya, Philadelphia

Matthew Kammerer, Harbor House Inn, Elk, CA

Zoë Kanan, Simon & The Whale, NYC

Liz Kenyon, Rupee Bar, Seattle

Jeanine Lamadieu, Y?gen, Chicago

Irene Li, Mei Mei, Boston

Gaby Maeda, State Bird Provisions, San Francisco

Daniela Moreira, Timber Pizza Co., Washington, C.

Henry Moso, Kabooki Sushi, Orlando, FL

Shota Nakajima, Adana, Seattle

Austin Nickel, Spuntino, Denver

Johnny Ortiz, /Shed, La Madera, NM

Lena Sareini, Selden Standard, Detroit

Ashleigh Shanti, Benne on Eagle, Asheville, NC

Maricela Vega, 8ARM, Atlanta

Paola Velez, Kith/Kin, Washington, C.

Jon Yao, Kato, Los Angeles

Best Chefs (Presented by Capital One)

Chefs who set high culinary standards and also demonstrate integrity and admirable leadership skills in their respective regions. A nominee may be from any kind of dining establishment but must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.

Best Chef: California

Genet Agonafer, Meals by Genet, Los Angeles

Kim Alter, Nightbird, San Francisco

Val M. Cantu, Californios, San Francisco

Rocío Camacho, La Diosa de los Moles, Paramount, CA

Gabriela Cámara, Cala, San Francisco

Josef Centeno, Orsa & Winston, Los Angeles

Jeremy Fox, Birdie G’s, Santa Monica, CA

Brandon Go, Hayato, Los Angeles

Brandon Jew, Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco

Jessica Koslow, Sqirl, Los Angeles

Mourad Lahlou, Mourad, San Francisco

Mei Lin, Nightshade, Los Angeles

Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis, Bavel, Los Angeles

Niki Nakayama, n/naka, Los Angeles

Brandon Rodgers and Ian Scaramuzza, In Situ, San Francisco

Carlos Salgado, Taco María, Costa Mesa, CA

Joshua Skenes, Angler, San Francisco

James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, CA

Karen Taylor Waikiki, El Molino Central, Boyes Hot Springs, CA

Pim Techamuanvivit, Kin Khao, San Francisco

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

James Anderson, Ray Ray’s Hog Pit, Columbus, OH

Abra Berens, Granor Farm, Three Oaks, MI

Thai Dang, HaiSous, Chicago

Brian Jupiter, Frontier, Chicago

Gene Kato, Momotaro, Chicago

Ji Hye Kim, Miss Kim, Ann Arbor, MI

Jason Hammel, Lula Cafe, Chicago

Andy Hollyday, Selden Standard, Detroit

Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky, and Kenny Scott, Larder Delicatessen & Bakery, Cleveland

Abbi Merriss, Bluebeard, Indianapolis

Ethan Pikas, Cellar Door Provisions, Chicago

Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago

Ryan Santos, Please, Cincinnati

John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth, Chicago

James Rigato, Mabel Gray, Hazel Park, MI

Mike Ransom, Ima, Detroit

Mariya Russell, Kikk?, Chicago

Sarah Welch, Marrow, Detroit

Erick Williams, Virtue, Chicago

Lee Wolen, Boka, Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Victor Albisu, Poca Madre, Washington, C.

Joey Baldino, Zeppoli, Collingswood, NJ

Sunny Baweja, Lehja, Richmond, VA

Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, C.

Peter and Lisa Chang, Mama Chang, Fairfax, VA

Zenebech Dessu, Zenebech Restaurant, Washington, C.

Nicholas Elmi, Laurel, Philadelphia

Christian Frangiadis, Spork, Pittsburgh

Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer, Canal House Station, Milford, NJ

Matthew Kern, Heirloom, Lewes, DE

Rich Landau, Vedge, Philadelphia

Danny Lee, Anju, Washington, C.

Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa, Philadelphia

Taylor Mason, Luca, Lancaster, PA

Cagla Onal-Urel, Green Almond Pantry, Washington, C.

Peter Prime, Cane, Washington, C.

Dan Richer, Razza, Jersey City, NJ

Jon Sybert, Tail Up Goat, Washington,C.

Cindy Wolf, Charleston, Baltimore

Wei Zhu, Chengdu Gourmet, Pittsburgh

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Dane Baldwin, The Diplomat, Milwaukee

Andrea Baumgardner, BernBaum’s, Fargo, ND

Karen Bell, Bavette La Boucherie, Milwaukee

Steven Brown, Tilia, Minneapolis

Michael Corvino, Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, Kansas City, MO

Daniel del Prado, Martina, Minneapolis

Linda Duerr, The Restaurant at 1900, Mission Woods, KS

Michael Gallina, Vicia, St. Louis

Nicholas Goellner, The Antler Room, Kansas City, MO

Vaughn Good, Fox and Pearl, Kansas City, MO

Lona Luo, Lona’s Lil Eats, St. Louis

Benjamin Maides, Au Courant Regional Kitchen, Omaha, NE

Jamie Malone, Grand Café, Minneapolis

Jesse Mendica, Olive + Oak, Webster Groves, MO

Loryn Nalic, Balkan Treat Box, Webster Groves, MO

Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis

Sean Pharr, Mint Mark, Madison, WI

Joe Tripp, Harbinger, Des Moines, IA

Hai Truong, Ngon Vietnamese Bistro, Paul, MN

David Utterback, Yoshitomo, Omaha, NE

Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)

Carrie Baird, Bar Dough, Denver

Jen Castle and Blake Spalding, Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm, Boulder, UT

Jeff Drew, Snake River Grill, Jackson, WY

Nick Fahs, David Barboza and Mike Blocher, Table X, Salt Lake City

Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora, CO

Briar Handly, Handle, Park City, UT

Duncan Holmes, Beckon, Denver

Peggi Ince-Whiting, Kyoto Japanese Restaurant, Salt Lake City

Suchada Johnson, Teton Thai, Teton Village, WY

Sarah Kelly, Petite 4, Boise, ID

Tommy Lee, Hop Alley, Denver

Brother Luck, Four by Brother Luck, Colorado Springs, CO

Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar, Grand Junction, CO

Cindhura Reddy, Spuntino, Denver

Dana Rodriguez, Super Mega Bien, Denver

Moudi Sbeity and Derek Kitchen, Laziz Kitchen, Salt Lake City

Nick Steen, Walkers Grill, Billings, MT

Dave Wells, Tasting Room at Chico Hot Springs Resort & Spa, Pray, MT

Kelly Whitaker, The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver

Luis Young, Penrose Room, Colorado Springs, CO

Best Chef: New York State

Einat Admony, Balaboosta, NYC

Albert Bartley, Top Taste, Kingston, NY

Emma Bengtsson, Aquavit, NYC

Nick Curtola, The Four Horsemen, NYC

David DiBari, The Cookery, Dobbs Ferry, NY

Eric Gao, O Mandarin, Hartsdale, NY

Sean Gray, Momofuku Ko, NYC

Brooks Headley, Superiority Burger, NYC

Jenny Kwak, Haenyeo, NYC

Chintan Pandya, Adda, NYC

Kyo Pang, Kopitiam, NYC

Junghyun Park, Atomix, NYC

Carla Perez-Gallardo and Hannah Black, Lil’ Deb’s Oasis, Hudson, NY

Erik Ramirez, Llama Inn, NYC

Ann Redding and Matt Danzer, Uncle Boons, NYC

Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli, Don Angie, NYC

Daniela Soto-Innes, ATLA, NYC

Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske, Wildair, NYC

Alex Stupak, Empellón, NYC

Helen You, Dumpling Galaxy, NYC

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)

Tyler Anderson, Millwright’s Restaurant, Simsbury, CT

Tracy Chang, Pagu, Cambridge, MA

Cara Chigazola Tobin, Honey Road, Burlington, VT

Vien Dobui, CÔNG TU BOˆT, Portland, ME

Carl Dooley, The Table at Season to Taste, Cambridge, MA

Tiffani Faison, Orfano, Boston

Devin Finigan, Aragosta at Goose Cove, Deer Isle, ME

Erin French, The Lost Kitchen, Freedom, ME

Mayumi Hattori, The Club Car, Nantucket, MA

Seizi Imura, Cafe Sushi, Cambridge, MA

Ben Jackson, Drifters Wife, Portland, ME

Krista Kern Desjarlais, The Purple House, North Yarmouth, ME

James Mark, Big King, Providence

Greg Mitchell and Chad Conley, Palace Diner, Biddeford, ME

Ravin Nakjaroen, Long Grain, Camden, ME

Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville, MA

David Vargas, Vida Cantina, Portsmouth, NH

Derek Wagner, Nicks on Broadway, Providence

Douglass Williams, MIDA, Boston

Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)

Chera Amlag, Hood Famous Cafe + Bar, Seattle

Jay Blackinton, Hogstone’s Wood Oven, Orcas Island, WA

Peter Cho, Han Oak, Portland, OR

Logan Cox, Homer, Seattle

Gregory Gourdet, Departure, Portland, OR

Sun Hong, By Tae, Seattle

Chris Kajioka and Anthony Rush, Senia, Honolulu

Mitch Mayers, Sawyer, Seattle

Katy Millard, Coquine, Portland, OR

Sarah Minnick, Lovely’s Fifty Fifty, Portland, OR

Kristen Murray, MÅURICE, Portland, OR

Keiji Nakazawa, Sushi Sho, Waikiki Beach, HI

Ryan Roadhouse, Nodoguro, Portland, OR

Beau Schooler, In Bocca Al Lupo, Juneau, AK

Sheldon Simeon, Lineage, Wailea, HI

Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi, Seattle

Naoko Tamura, Shizuku, Portland, OR

Aaron Verzosa, Archipelago, Seattle

Chad White, Zona Blanca, Spokane, WA

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, FL, LA, MS)

Blake Aguillard and William “Trey” Smith, Saint-Germain, New Orleans

Lindsay Autry, The Regional Kitchen & Public House, West Palm Beach, FL

Bill Briand, Fisher’s Upstairs at Orange Beach Marina, Orange Beach, AL

Paxx Caraballo Moll, Jungle BaoBao, San Juan, PR

Derek Emerson, CAET, Ridgeland, MS

Jose Enrique, Jose Enrique, San Juan, PR

Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus, Coquette, New Orleans

Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer, Boia De, Miami

Hao Gong, LUVI Restaurant, New Orleans

Michael Gulotta, Maypop, New Orleans

Mason Hereford, Turkey and the Wolf, New Orleans

Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s Restaurant, Homewood, AL

Natalia Lucía Vallejo, Cocina al Fondo, San Juan, PR

Duane Nutter, Southern National, Mobile, AL

Niven Patel, Ghee, Miami

Rafael Rios, Yeyo’s Mexican Grill, Bentonville, AR

Austin Sumrall, White Pillars, Biloxi, MS

Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery, New Orleans

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Katie Button, Cúrate, Asheville, NC

Gregory Collier, Uptown Yolk, Charlotte, NC

Adam Cooke, Topsoil Kitchen & Market, Travelers Rest, SC

Cassidee Dabney, The Barn at Blackberry Farm, Walland, TN

Steven Devereaux Greene, Herons at The Umstead Hotel and Spa, Cary, NC

Bryan Furman, B’s Cracklin’ Barbecue, Atlanta

Josh Habiger, Bastion, Nashville

Meherwan Irani, Chai Pani, Asheville, NC

Kevin Johnson, The Grocery, Charleston, SC

Philip Krajeck, FOLK, Nashville

Joe Kindred, Kindred, Davidson, NC

Cheetie Kumar, Garland, Raleigh, NC

Jiyeon Lee and Cody Taylor, Heirloom Market BBQ, Atlanta

Leonard Lewis, Bones, Atlanta

Ricky Moore, Saltbox Seafood Joint, Durham, NC

Annie Pettry, Decca, Louisville, KY

Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman, Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Memphis, TN

Julia Sullivan, Henrietta Red, Nashville

Viviek Surti, Tailor, Nashville

Shamil Velazquez, Delaney Oyster House, Charleston, SC

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)

Lisa Becklund, Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy, Depew, OK

Nicole Brisson, Locale, Las Vegas

Jeff Chanchaleune, Gun Izakaya, Oklahoma City

Alan Ji, Mott 32, Las Vegas

Stephen Jones, The Larder + The Delta, Phoenix

Shinji Kurita, Shinbay Omakase Room, Scottsdale, AZ

Danielle Leoni, The Breadfruit & Rum Bar, Phoenix

Maria Mazon, BOCA Tacos y Tequila, Tucson, AZ

Josie and Teako Nunn, Sparky’s Burgers, Barbeque, & Espresso, Hatch, NM

Fernando Olea, Sazón Restaurant, Sante Fe

Jonathan Perno, Campo at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM

Chrysa Robertson, Rancho Pinot, Scottsdale, AZ

Silvana Salcido Esparza, Barrio Café Gran Reserva, Phoenix

Samantha Sanz, Talavera, Scottsdale, AZ

Jeff Smedstad, Elote Cafe, Sedona, AZ

Kevin Snell, Amelia’s, Tulsa, OK

Ryan Swanson, Kai, Gila River Indian Community, Chandler, AZ

James Trees, Esther’s Kitchen, Las Vegas

Best Chef: Texas

Dawn Burrell, Kulture, Houston

Kevin Fink, Emmer & Rye, Austin

Michael Fojtasek, Olamaie, Austin

Alexandra Gates, Cochineal, Marfa, TX

Manabu Horiuchi, Kata Robata, Houston

Anita Jaisinghani, Pondicheri, Houston

Molly McCook, Ellerbe Fine Foods, Fort Worth, TX

Steve McHugh, Cured, San Antonio

Aldo Mora, Cafe Central, El Paso, TX

Trong Nguyen, Crawfish & Noodles, Houston

Misti Norris, Petra and the Beast, Dallas

Alex Paredes, Carnitas Lonja, San Antonio

Esaul Ramos, 2M Smokehouse, San Antonio

Regino Rojas, Revolver Taco Lounge, Dallas

Teiichi Sakurai, Tei-An, Dallas

Donny Sirisavath, Khao Noodle Shop, Dallas

Norma Frances “Tootsie” Tomanetz, Snow’s BBQ, Lexington, TX

Jason Vaughan, Nancy’s Hustle, Houston

Iliana de la Vega, El Naranjo, Austin

Laurie Williamson, Rancho Loma, Talpa, TX

About the 2020 James Beard Awards

The 2020 James Beard Awards will mark the 30th anniversary of America’s most coveted and comprehensive honors for chefs, restaurants, journalists, authors, and other leaders in the food and beverage industry.

Throughout their three-decade history, the Beard Awards have both sparked and reflected trends in America’s food culture. To commemorate the past, honor the present, and look to the future, the Foundation is celebrating the semifinalists, nominees, winners, events, and milestones that have created the dynamic and ever enlightening food and restaurant community we have today.

Embodying the Foundation’s Good Food for Good mantra, the James Beard Awards support sustainability, gender equality, inclusion, equity, and access for all. As the preeminent benchmark for culinary excellence, the Awards will continue to support the James Beard Foundation’s mission to make America’s food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone: celebrating the past while championing the future.

The Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists will be announced on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Nominees for all award categories will be revealed on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Philadelphia at The Barnes Foundation in partnership with VISIT PHILADELPHIA®. The celebrations will begin in New York City on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the James Beard Foundation Media Awards presented in association with HOUSTON FIRST©, an exclusive event honoring the nation’s top cookbook authors, culinary broadcast producers and hosts, and food journalists that will take place at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers.

The events then move to Chicago with the Leadership Awards Dinner, presented in association with Deloitte, taking place on Sunday, May 3, 2020, where honorees will be recognized for their work in creating a more healthful, sustainable, and just food world. The James Beard Awards Gala will take place on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. During the event, which is open to the public, awards for the Restaurant and Chef and Restaurant Design categories will be handed out, along with special achievement awards Lifetime Achievement, Design Icon, and America’s Classics. A gala reception will immediately follow, featuring top chefs and beverage professionals from across the country.

For the first year ever the James Beard Awards House Presented by Capital One, official credit card and banking partner of the Foundation, will bring a dynamic, central gathering place during the Awards weekend, open Sunday, May 3, and Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Old Post Office (433 W. Van Buren Street, Chicago, IL). The Awards House will offer guests attending the awards, members of the industry, and general public a chance to engage in programming that will include talks focusing on issues that affect the community such as racial equity, sustainability, wine tariffs, and more. Local partners Choose Chicago, The Illinois Restaurant Association (IRA), Chicago Council on Global Affairs, and multiple Chicago-based restaurant groups and chefs will take up residency in fun and delicious ways. A co-working space, a media lounge, hospitality and bar areas, and one-off events with sponsors and friends of the Foundation will be plentiful. A special 30th anniversary photo exhibit created by photographer Melanie Dunea featuring past James Beard Award Winners and milestones will be open to guests. The full list of events and programming will be continually updated on the Foundation’s website, and ticket information is forthcoming.

The 2020 James Beard Awards are presented by Capital One, the official credit card and banking partner of the James Beard Foundation.

The James Beard Awards are proudly hosted by Choose Chicago and the Illinois Restaurant Association.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards recognize culinary professionals for excellence and achievement in their fields and further the Foundation’s mission to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone. The first James Beard Awards were given in 1991. The James Beard Awards are governed by the volunteer Awards Committee. Each Awards program (Restaurants and Chefs, Books, Journalism, Design, Broadcast Media, and Leadership) has its own subcommittee made up of industry professionals who volunteer their time to oversee the policies, procedures, and selection of judges for their respective Awards programs. All James Beard Award winners receive a certificate and a medallion engraved with the James Beard Foundation Awards insignia.

About the James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation’s mission is to promote Good Food for Good . For more than 30 years, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. Through the James Beard Awards, unique dining experiences at the James Beard House and around the country, scholarships, hands-on learning, and a variety of industry programs that educate and empower leaders in our community, the Foundation has built a platform for chefs and asserted the power of gastronomy to drive behavior, culture, and policy change around food. To that end, the Foundation has also created signature impact-oriented initiatives that include our Women’s Leadership Programs, aimed at addressing the gender imbalance in the culinary industry; advocacy training through our Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change; and the James Beard Foundation Leadership Awards, which shine a spotlight on successful change makers. The organization is committed to giving chefs and their colleagues a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. For more information, please visit jamesbeard.org and follow @beardfoundation on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Capital One

At Capital One we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com/access .

