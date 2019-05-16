Innovative Better-Breakfast Franchise Brand Famous Toastery Continues Growth Through Franchise Development; Eyes Crossing the 40-Unit Mark by Mid-Year

The leading scratch kitchen breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise continues national expansion with plans to have 40 locations open by the end of Q2

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Last year, leading better-breakfast and lunch concept Famous Toastery experienced unparalleled growth since launching its franchise opportunity in 2013. The 35-unit concept has been expanding its national footprint through successful franchise development strategies–in particular in North and South Carolina–and is continuing to build momentum as it eyes the 40-unit mark by mid-year and 50 by year’s end. With franchisees continuing to invest across the Carolinas and a new location that recently opened in Virginia, Famous Toastery is optimally positioned for continued growth in 2019.

The better-breakfast and lunch franchise stands leaps and bounds ahead of its competitors due to a scratch kitchen, flavorful daily specials and a focus on treating both its customers and employees with respect and admiration.

Dean Kessel and Jason and Michelle Serkin were the brand’s first two franchise partners, having each signed on in North Carolina in 2015. Fast-forward to 2019, and both are multi-unit operators, continuing to open new locations across the brand’s home state. In Virginia last month, husband-and-wife franchisees Diane and Gary Reedy opened the brand’s 35th location in a second-act career move after enjoying success with other entrepreneurial endeavors. Another husband-and-wife duo, Angela and Scott Goodman, also operate out of Virginia, in Ashburn. The duo fell in love with the brand after sampling its crave-worthy breakfast at the Charlotte, North Carolina location.

“Thanks to our breakfast-and-lunch service model, Famous Toastery franchisees enjoy a work-life balance that allows them to create the lifestyle they desire,” said Famous Toastery founder and CEO Robert Maynard. “In addition, our focus on making sure that patrons, staff members and franchisees alike all feel warmly welcomed by the brand at every point of contact sets us apart from the competition. The time is ripe for qualified candidates to sign on and see their career and lifestyle goals align.”

With claims to an unparalleled offering and impressive momentum, it’s no surprise then that Famous Toastery plans to bring an additional five locations to the Charlotte metropolitan area before the end of 2019, growing alongside franchisees in their home market. Subsequent market expansion is planned for Virginia, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia.

The press is noticing Famous Toastery’s burgeoning growth. The company started 2019 by landing on Entrepreneur Magazine’s national franchise rankings, the Franchise 500 . Entrepreneur’s list examines trends in the franchising industry and ranks the strongest players. This acknowledgement comes after Famous Toastery placed on Inc.’s 5000 list of fastest growing companies last year. Famous Toastery has also been featured in the Wall Street Journal, FOX Business Television’s Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Vogue, Entrepreneur Magazine, Forbes and FOX and Friends.

Famous Toastery’s story began in 2005 in Huntersville, N.C. in a small house-turned-restaurant where best friends Brian Burchill and Robert Maynard opened their first breakfast spot. News of their fresh-made breakfasts and fun atmosphere spread. The concept quickly grew to three locations, serving new and loyal clients dishes such as made-from-scratch portabella mushroom benedict and avocado omelets. Never compromising fresh ingredients or friendly service, the demand for Toast kept growing. To satisfy its family of patrons’ pleas for more locations, Toast evolved into a franchise system in 2013. Dining customers always can expect impeccable service because at Toast, “every server is your server.” Breaking through the boring casual breakfast segment, Toast will continue spreading its success to new communities across the United States. For more information about Toast or to learn about franchising opportunities, please visit http://toastcafeonline.com .

