IHOP Announces $1 Pancake Event on Tuesday, May 21 to Help Fund College Scholarships for Children of Fallen Patriots

Part of the Brand’s National Military Appreciation Initiative Throughout May, IHOP Will Also Serve as a Stop on PepsiCo’s Rolling Remembrance Relay Route in a Joint Effort to Support Gold Star Families

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Today IHOP® announced it will host a $1 Buttermilk pancake event on Tuesday, May 21 from 7am-7pm at restaurants nationwide* with the full dollar going back to Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation (CFP). Coinciding with National Military Appreciation Month, the campaign aims to contribute $1 million to college scholarships for the children of servicemen and women that have passed in the line of duty. While other educational assistance programs exist for Gold Star families, significant costs often remain with many surviving families struggling to make ends meet – in fact, 63 percent of surviving spouses make less than $50,000 per year. CFP is unique in that the organization works to bridge the $32,000 gap between government assistance programs and the cost of a four-year degree program. Of the students who are part of the CFP program, 97 percent graduate from college debt-free.

“I’m really proud of our partnership with Children of Fallen Patriots, an incredible organization that shares IHOP’s passion for taking care of families, and in this case, the children of our military heroes who gave their life for our freedom,” said Darren Rebelez, President, IHOP. “On Tuesday, May 21 IHOP restaurants across the country will sell $1 short stack Buttermilk pancakes to help raise much-needed college scholarship funds for Gold Star children and shine a light on the tremendous work CFP is doing in honoring the legacy of thousands of servicemen and women.”

Also on Tuesday, May 21, the IHOP restaurant located at The Mills at Jersey Gardens® in Elizabeth, NJ, will welcome the PepsiCo “Rolling Remembrance” relay, an annual event that serves to raise funds and spread awareness for CFP. Using normal business routes, PepsiCo’s U.S. Military Veteran company drivers journey more than 9,000 miles across the country and pass off an American flag — which was originally flown on a UH-60M Blackhawk Helicopter in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom 2012 — at more than 50 different relay points. Community members are invited to attend the event, which starts at 10:30 a.m. and includes a performance from the local Color Guard; remarks from a CFP scholarship recipient; a flag ceremony; and more.

“We’re excited to team up with PepsiCo, our national beverage partner, to host a Rolling Remembrance relay stop as part of shared efforts to support Children of Fallen Patriots and show military families across the U.S. gratitude for making the greatest sacrifice,” continued Rebelez, an Army Ranger and Gulf War veteran.

“We are so proud to partner with IHOP for this Rolling Remembrance stop ahead of Memorial Day,” said Hugh Roth, Chief Customer Officer, PepsiCo Global Foodservice. “It is an honor to recognize the sacrifices of veterans and their families and contribute to Children of Fallen Patriots, a cause both organizations believe in deeply.”

“Children of Fallen Patriots is truly thankful for the support of everyone at IHOP and Pepsi,” remarked David Kim, founder of Children of Fallen Patriots. “Their partnership will help provide over 140 years of debt-free education to the children of our country’s fallen heroes. And just as importantly, the families we serve take great comfort in knowing that their fellow Americans will always honor their sacrifice.”

Guests are invited to show their support by visiting any IHOP restaurant during the month of May and making an on-check donation or by purchasing a $5 wall sticker with all proceeds going directly to CFP. Those visiting their local IHOP restaurant on Tuesday, May 21 from 7am-7pm can enjoy a $1 short stack of the brand’s Original Buttermilk pancakes with the full dollar going to the CFP scholarship program.* Visit IHOP.com to find the nearest IHOP location and learn more about the IHOP + Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation partnership.

* Offer, price and participation varies by location. Available on May 21, 2019, 7am-7pm only. Limit one short stack order per guest. Dine-in only. Beverages and gratuity not included. Not valid with any other coupons or discounts.

For 60 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items as well as meals under 600 calories. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. Today, there are more than 1,750 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Lebanon, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Thailand and India. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN).

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, Fallen Patriots has provided approximately over $29 million in total assistance, including college scholarships and educational counseling to over 1,400 military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. Nearly 20,000 children from across America will need future assistance.

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

