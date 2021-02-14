Skip to main content
Menu
Cook
All Recipes
Quick & Easy
Special Occasions
How To
Kitchen & Tools
Chefs & Cookbooks
Breakfast
Desserts
Grilling
Drink
Eat/Dine
Video
Search Term
Search
Patrick Kunzer / AP
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Ice storm warning issued for Monday, Tuesday, in Lehigh Valley with power outages possible
February 14, 2021
From
www.mcall.com
By
Daniel Patrick Sheehan
Patrick Kunzer / AP
A fair amount of ice could be deposited in the Lehigh Valley as the unsettled February marches on.