I Heart Mac & Cheese Debuts in Tallahassee August 15, Ready to Fuel Tomahawk Nation

South Florida-Based Restaurant Franchise Bringing Popular Build-Your-Own Macaroni-and-Cheese Concept to FSU Community

Tallahassee, FL (RestaurantNews.com) I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls, and grilled cheese sandwiches, will celebrate the opening of its Tallahassee location on Thursday, August 15 at 11 AM. Offering a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, and gluten-free pasta, as well as an extensive array of traditional mac & cheese options, I Heart Mac & Cheese is a popular concept rapidly expanding across the United States.

Located at 799 W. Gaines Street Suite 113, I Heart Mac & Cheese will serve its signature chef-driven combinations alongside two Tallahassee exclusives. The “Garnet and Gold Bowl” will feature marinara sauce over macaroni, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, pesto and pepperoni. The “Tomahawk Bowl” will be a healthy option featuring a broccoli and cauliflower base with mushrooms, corn, carrots, scallions, jalapenos, grilled chicken and finished with Asian sesame and mango habanero dressing. Located in the heart of College Town, I Heart Mac & Cheese is a conveniently satisfying option that students and faculty on-the-go will love, while also serving as a welcome addition for locals looking to fulfill their craving for everyone’s favorite comfort food.

“We are excited to introduce our quick, affordable and delicious menu offerings to the FSU campus community and the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Stephen Giordanella, CEO & Chairman of I Heart Mac & Cheese. “With our late-night hours, versatile menu and budget-friendly options, we’re bringing students, staff and visitors the comforting taste of childhood in a fun, laid back environment.”

I Heart Mac & Cheese is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli or cauliflower base along with seven different proteins, vegetables, and cheeses. Gluten-free options are also available. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are a few of the delicious dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each creation. In addition to customized options, the menu includes specialty chef special items like Baked Chicken Parmesan, Baked Meatball Parmesan, The Cuban and Lobster & White Truffle Mac, among others.

I Heart Mac & Cheese has already earned a reputation for consistent and delicious food, operating six locations throughout South Florida, two in New York, and with more on the way. The South Florida-based restaurant franchise has plans to grow to 100 franchises by the end of the year and other upcoming openings in other areas of Florida, as well as Georgia, New York and Texas. The new location in Tallahassee, the company’s first in North Florida, will feature weekly programming including “Kids Eat Free” on Monday nights.

For I Heart Mac & Cheese loyalists, the franchise is introducing a college ambassador program, where select students are given branded swag and special discount codes to share with friends and fellow students, along with the chance to earn free meals throughout the year.

For more information on I Heart Mac & Cheese Tallahassee, visit www.iheartmacandcheese.com/locations/Tallahassee/ or call 850-597-9406. Follow the FSU location on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/iheartmacandcheeseFSU/ and on Instagram at @IHeartMacAndCheese.

For more information on the college ambassador program, please email IHeartMCPR@HemsworthCommunications.com. For campus organizations looking to host percentage or “share-it” nights, visit iheartmacandcheese.com/fundraising. For catering options, please contact 850-597-9406. Guests interested in delivery options can order I Heart Mac & Cheese via UberEATS.

About I Heart Mac & Cheese

I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Also, on the menu are lifestyle choices with quinoa, broccoli or cauliflower bowls, as well as gluten-free pasta. The menu combines award-winning recipes resulting in a grown-up approach to this classic childhood dish. The first location opened in 2016 in Fort Lauderdale. South Florida locations include Pembroke Pines, Jupiter and Boca Raton. Additional locations are slated to open in New York, Florida, Georgia and Texas. In 2017, the company launched its franchising program nationwide and has franchisee locations in Florida in Coral Springs and Davie and in New York in Patchogue and Bayside.

