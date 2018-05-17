Hungry Howie’s Selects Honeycomb for National Loyalty Solution

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Hungry Howie’s, a nationally recognized carry out and delivery pizza chain based in Madison Heights, Michigan, is known for its Flavored Crust® and now for its loyalty program. Howie Rewards® is a simple, user-friendly program that automatically tracks participating purchases and rewards guests for every six qualifying online orders.

Howie’s launched the program mid-2016, after selecting Revention’s loyalty program Honeycomb. Revention’s development team and Hungry Howie’s technology team worked together to customize the loyalty program to fit their exact requirements. “Having Revention build the architecture of our loyalty program just made sense,” states Dan McKay, Director of IT. “They already provide our POS and Online Ordering, which means they understand our operational and customer interactions on all fronts.”

Honeycomb is a robust loyalty engine that tracks customer data above store, and provides updates to members via email based on qualifying actions or purchases across locations. The platform utilizes HungerRush online ordering as the customer facing portal minimizing customer credentials. “Our vision for Honeycomb is to provide a support structure that enables a consistent, brand unifying experience across platforms and locations,” states Laura Gaudin, Director of Product Management. Honeycomb provides staff with the perfect re-direction to any questions, allowing them to train consumers and direct them to the online ordering platform.

The Howie’s team has already seen major success with online only participation in 2017. Howie’s processed over 850,000 loyalty orders totaling over $15 million in net sales. The Howie’s team has given back over 147,000 medium two-topping pizzas to their guests. Howie Rewards® success is most evident in the redemption rate of 74%. “We knew the integration with online ordering would be huge,” states McKay. “We didn’t anticipate how much impact the loyalty interface in the online menu would be. Most loyalty platforms plateau at a 20% redemption rate because of manual redemption codes or incomplete integrations. With Honeycomb, we’ve tripled that benchmark in just the first year because of the online ordering and mobile application integration.”

About Revention

Revention is the leading developer of complete, customizable restaurant and entertainment management solutions designed to streamline the way hospitality concepts do business. Revention’s offerings include point-of-sale solutions, HungerRush integrated online ordering, and Revention Enterprise. Revention provides a complete solution that includes customized installation, training, technical support and much more. For additional information, go to www.revention.com.

About Hungry Howie’s

Founded in 1973, Hungry Howie’s Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust® pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie’s Pizza has grown to almost 600 locations in 21 states across the U.S.